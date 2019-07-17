Tiffany Trump ‘Not Expected to Play Any Role’ in Dad’s Re-Election Campaign: Report  

Image zoom Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump‘s run in the 2020 election is bound to be highly contested, and it seems one of his adult children won’t be playing a role in it.

Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is “not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event,” sources close to the campaign told Politico.

“Members of the Trump family are valued advisors and integral parts of the campaign,” a rep for Trump’s 2020 campaign tells PEOPLE in response to Politico’s report. “Their input and involvement were key to victory in 2016 and will be so again in 2020.”

Tiffany, 25, is the only child of Trump’s marriage to Marla Maples, which lasted from 1993 to 1999.

Since her father’s first campaign in 2016, Tiffany has rarely involved herself in the family’s involvement in politics, despite her half-siblings Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric being integral parts in Trump’s campaign and administration.

At the 2016 Republican National Convention, she spoke in support of her father, while admitting that she was “nervous” and “never expected to be here tonight addressing the nation.”

Image zoom Tiffany Trump Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Tiffany, who began enrolling at Georgetown Law School in 2017, told PEOPLE during her father’s 2016 campaign that she was raised solely by her Maples, 55, in California, but occasionally visited him on her spring break vacations at Mar-a-Lago.

However, an insider told PEOPLE last year that once Trump was was inaugurated in January 2017, their already strained relationship hit new lows.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to Trump’s younger daughter said. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” the source said. “It’s gotten much worse now.”

Image zoom Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Noam Galai/Getty

A second source close to the Trump’s elaborated to PEOPLE that Tiffany’s distance from her family largely comes from the drama that stemmed when Trump left first wife Ivana Trump (who is the mother of Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric) for then-mistress Marla in the 1990s.

“There are some who will tell you that Tiffany is not as much in the mix as his other children because he didn’t have a good relationship at the end with Marla,” the source noted.

“So Tiffany didn’t get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr.,” the source continued. “She doesn’t really talk about her dad a lot. She’s always been somewhat independent of the whole family.”

Last month, Tiffany made a rare appearance with her whole family when she accompanied the rest of her siblings for their father’s visit to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth. Tiffany sat next to the Queen’s private secretary at the dinner, while wearing a red dress.

According to Politico, while Tiffany will take an expected backseat in the upcoming election, her half-siblings will continue to play a pivotal role to try and get their father re-elected. Don Jr., 41, and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are expected to headline upcoming fundraisers for the 2020 campaign in California, Politico notes.

Eric’s wife Lara Trump, 36, is set to unveil a new campaign coalition on Tuesday called “Women for Trump” in Pennsylvania, while Eric, 35, will largely focus on the campaign finances as a campaign surrogate.

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner — who serves as a senior aide to his father-in law — will unsurprisingly play a significant role in the campaign. Kushner, 38, will be “involved in high-level political and digital strategy as well as coordination between the campaign and the Republican National Committee,” a source tells Politico.

Ivanka, meanwhile, will mostly stay dedicated toward the Trump administration as opposed to the campaign. She will “remain focused on international women’s empowerment and workforce development,” sources said.