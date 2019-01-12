Tiffany Trump and Nigerian Businessman Boyfriend Are All Smiles While Stepping Out in London

Tiffany Trump and boyfriend Michael Boulos were spotted out and about in London over a week after going public with their relationship.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter was seen smiling with Boulos on Thursday, as the couple walked together side-by-side before grabbing dinner at Mosimann’s Restaurant in Knightsbridge. The pair were also joined for the outing by British singer Mica Paris.

Tiffany, 25, wore a pair of black pants with a black jacket and a shiny green top. The Georgetown Law student paired the ensemble with black heels.

Boulos also dressed to impress, opting for a black coat and pants with matching sneakers and a Louis Vuitton scarf.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos BACKGRID

Tiffany first went public with her relationship on Jan. 4, posting a photo of the couple cozying up together in the Red Room at the White House, which is not part of the first family’s private residence.

Although it remains unclear when the pair visited or if Boulus met President Trump, Tiffany posted a photo of herself wearing the same outfit while in the Red Room on Dec. 13.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Tiffany Trump/Instagram

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple met last summer in Mykonos, Greece, at Lindsay Lohan‘s beach club, which is the subject of the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere party, the Mean Girls alum, 32, downplayed any possible matchmaking role.

“I wasn’t there when they met,” she said, explaining, “I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened.”

She went on to share that she was only recently introduced to Boulos through mutual friends and described her relationship with Tiffany as “friendly.”

Although not much else is known about Boulos, the pair both have wealthy families and prominent parents in common, according to Page Six. The outlet has reported that Boulos’ family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises. His brother is the performer Farastafari.

While Boulos’ Instagram is private, his bio mentioned both “Project Management Finance and Risk” and City, University of London. He included several flags: those for France, Lebanon, Nigeria and the U.S.A.

Page Six also reported that Boulos’s family is Lebanese and that he grew up in Lagos, Nigeria — a part of the world the president reportedly mocked as a “s—hole” while discussing immigration last year. Trump quickly denied these accounts but said he had used “tough language.” Nigeria at the time said that he did use such a label and that it was “deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable,” according to Reuters.

Tiffany, however, isn’t fazed by the optics of her coupling, given her dad’s immigration politics. “[She’s] not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Although the pair only went public with their relationship in January, Tiffany and Boulos were previously spotted sitting together at a fashion show in September.

According to Page Six, Boulos also joined Tiffany and some of her family over Thanksgiving.

“[Tiffany] introduced him … and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family,” a source told the outlet.