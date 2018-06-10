Tiffany Trump Buddies Up with Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi in the Hamptons

There’s nothing like a weekend getaway to the Hamptons to blur party lines.

President Donald Trump‘s daughter Tiffany Trump shared a photo with Naomi Biden, granddaughter of former Vice President Joe Biden, on her Instagram Stories Saturday. The duo attended the University of Pennsylvania together, and their graduation ceremony in 2016 was attended by both the then-future president and Barack Obama’s VP.

Sitting side by side on the weekend trip to the Hamptons, Tiffany, 24, smiled as Naomi leaned over in Tiffany’s direction in the black and white snap. The first daughter decorated her image with two hearts — one pink, the other purple — intertwined.

Tiffany Trump/Instagram

President Trump landed in Singapore Sunday ahead of his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about Trump’s push for the nation to denuclearize. It’s set to be the first in-person encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

“I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before…Create peace and great prosperity for his land,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!”

.@POTUS arrives in Singapore for meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/qj2S0mtEJ9 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 10, 2018

The meeting was back on despite Trump temporarily calling it off late last month after a North Korean vice minister of foreign affairs slammed Vice President Mike Pence as a “political dummy.”