Tiffany Trump Wished Mom Marla Maples, Who Primarily Raised Her Alone, a Happy Mother's Day

Tiffany Trump made sure her mom felt the love on Mother’s Day.

The only child of President Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples broke her month-long social media silence to wish her mom a Happy Mother’s Day late Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day! 💕@itsmarlamaples I love you with all of my heart and I’m so grateful for all of your love!” Tiffany, 24, wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of photos of the mother-daugher duo.

Tiffany last shared an Instagram photo on April 4, when she posted an image of herself at the White House.

The Georgetown Law School student made headlines in late March when she appeared to “like” a March for Our Lives poster about the GOP getting “massacred” in the midterms, and insiders have said that she has a “strained” relationship with her father.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to Trump’s younger daughter told PEOPLE earlier this year.

Donald Trump, Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump in 1995 Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” the source also said. “It’s gotten much worse now.”

Maples, 54, told PEOPLE in 2016 that she essentially raised Tiffany by herself after she divorced Trump in 1999 and moved to Calabasas, California, with their only child together.

“Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me,” Maples recalled of raising Tiffany largely on her own. “Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.”