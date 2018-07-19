Tiffany Trump Embraces London Nightlife After Dad’s Visit as Source Says She's Having 'Rough Summer'

Tiffany Trump and mom Marla Maples were spotted embracing the London nightlife on Wednesday, just days after Tiffany’s father, President Donald Trump, was met with huge and forceful protests during his own visit to the city days earlier.

Tiffany, 24, and Maples, 54, were first seen at the exclusive The Arts Club in Mayfair. Later Tiffany’s Secret Service agent was pictured putting his arm around her waist and holding her hand to help her as she and her mom left the bar MNKY HSE.

Their night on the town comes after Trump was met with large protests when he traveled to the U.K. last week for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth. Trump acknowledged that the protests in the streets of London kept him from lingering in the British capital.

Trump is also facing criticism this week for comments he made at a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, saying he took Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word over U.S. intelligence agencies who found that Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump has since backtracked on his comments but continues to defend his performance at the summit.

A source close to Maples, Trump’s second wife, tells PEOPLE that their daughter, Tiffany, is upset about the “negative attention” on her father, as well as her split from longtime boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

“She has been having a rough summer,” the source says. “The breakup with her longtime boyfriend is still bothering her. All the negative attention on her dad is stressing her out and she’s just not been doing well lately.”

A spokesperson for the Trump organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Marla Maples (left), Tiffany Trump and a Secret Service agent

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany split from her boyfriend last year, right around the time she started Georgetown Law School.

A source told PEOPLE in March that the couple were “very happy” over the summer and were “together and serious” as recently as July 2017. But as the school year started, Tiffany became “extremely stressed out to be moving cities from New York to D.C.” for school, which may have led to trouble in her relationship.