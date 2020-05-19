Tiffany Trump Graduates from Georgetown Law School amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump's daughter is now a Georgetown University graduate.

Tiffany Trump virtually graduated from law school on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As her graduation ceremony was canceled due to the health crisis, the 26-year-old instead shared numerous congratulatory messages from friends and family on her Instagram Stories.

Her boyfriend Michael Boulos wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Congratulations Tiffy! You've come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it's only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again."

Tiffany also shared a graduation video Georgetown Law made to celebrate its Class of 2020 graduates.

"Today you become Georgetown Lawyers," the school wrote alongside the clip on its official Instagram page. "Though we look forward to the day we can gather and celebrate together, we hope this message brings a smile to your face as you mark this momentous occasion in your lives. You make us all so proud."

In September, Marla Maples — who is the second wife of Donald — shared two photos with Tiffany in honor of her daughter's last first day of school at Georgetown University.

The first image was taken right before Tiffany headed off to class, while the second photo was snapped back in Sept. 1999, on Tiffany’s first day of kindergarten. Along with the side-by-side photos, Maples, 56, wrote a message to her daughter, praising her for the hard work and commitment she has put into her studies.

“Yesterday… Tiffany’s last first day of school and be still my heart and swipe ▶️ for Sept 1999 First day of Kindergarten,” Maples wrote. “I love you my girl and so proud of your commitment to your education and I thank God for the deep wisdom you possess beyond…”

“I just wish I could still drive you to school 😁 like all those beautiful years in Cali, saying prayers together on the way,” she added. “#curtisschool #georgetownlaw #momanddaughter #mmmoments #enjoythemoments #timeflies #ButLoveIsEternal.”

At the time, Tiffany also celebrated the occasion by sharing a snap of herself on campus.

“Last first day of school,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, with a checkmark and customary Georgetown hashtags.

Tiffany's virtual graduation comes just days after former President Barack Obama appeared to make a dig at the current president during his remote commencement speech on Saturday night's Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special.

“This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems — from massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it. It’s woken a lot of young people up to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work,” he said.

But Obama, who didn't specifically mention the president's name, also spoke generally about how future leaders could not repeat the mistakes of their parents.

The pandemic, he said, had "also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something that we all have to eventually accept once our childhood comes to an end. All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out that they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions."

“So, if the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you. That realization may be kind of intimidating. But I hope it’s also inspiring,” he continued. “Do what you think is right. Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up. I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”