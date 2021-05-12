Tiffany Trump Pushes Back on 'Gossip' About Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Secret Service Agent

Agency officials "became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent," a Washington Post reporter writes in a new book

"This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true," a spokeswoman said in a statement to The Washington Post. "Tiffany's experience with the Secret Service was entirely professional."

The denial was issued as advance copies have been circulating of Pulitzer Prize-winning Post reporter Carol Leonnig's upcoming book about the Secret Service, set to publish next week.

On Tuesday both The Guardian and the Post reported on Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service's description of the agency's inner workings over the years.

Leonnig's book's touts itself as "the first definitive account of the rise and fall of the Secret Service, from the Kennedy assassination to the alarming mismanagement of the Obama and Trump years, right up to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6."

Among other details, Leonnig reportedly writes how two members of the Trump family were "inappropriately — and perhaps dangerously — close" to members of the security detail.

Tiffany Trump, Vanessa Trump Tiffany Trump (left) and Vanessa Trump | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Alec Tabak - Pool/Getty

According to her Leonnig, Tiffany sparked a connection with a Secret Service agent with whom she "began spending an unusual amount of time alone" after a breakup.

The agent was reassigned, though both he and Tiffany said there was no inappropriate relationship.

It is unclear when this episode unfolded during the Trump presidency. Tiffany has been dating Michael Boulos since 2019. The couple announced their engagement the day before President Trump left office in January.

tiffany-trump From left: Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump at the White House | Credit: Tiffany Trump/Instagram

Separately, Donald Trump Jr.'s now-ex-wife, Vanessa Trump struck up her own bond with an agent, according to Leonnig. She cites Secret Service sources to report that Vanessa had "started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family."

It's also not clear when this began. However, Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr., both 43, in March 2018, and Leonnig writes that the agent involved did not face professional repercussions over the relationship as Vanessa was not then a protectee of the agency.

Asked for comment about Leonnig's book and her reporting on Tiffany and Vanessa, a Secret Service spokesperson told PEOPLE on Tuesday:

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an upcoming book which re-hashes past challenges the agency overcame and evolved from. Now and throughout its 156 year history, the agency's skilled workforce is dedicated to the successful execution of its critical protective and investigative missions."