Tiffany Trump doesn’t seem to be letting the recent drama at the White House get her down.

Earlier this week, Tiffany, 25, celebrated her boyfriend Michael Boulos’ birthday. The celebration occurred the same week that her father, President Donald Trump‘s personal assistant Madeline Westerhout was fired from the White House for sharing information about Trump’s family with reporters.

In a trio of images shared by Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, over the weekend, the pair could be seen smiling with Boulos as they honored his special day with a cake.

“Proud & happy momma’s celebrating Michael’s 22🎂 this week,” Maples, the president’s second wife, wrote alongside the snapshots.

One of the images also documented an extra sweet moment shared between Maples and her daughter as well as Boulos and his mother, who was also in attendance.

“I actually slowed down the Live photo on the 2nd shot and saw that both Sarah and I were kissing and blessing our sweet kiddos at the exact same moment,” she added. “I love watching God in action and so grateful when the Divine brings beautiful souls together from across the sea to share our hearts, life stories & fun!”

Tiffany also celebrated her boyfriend’s special day on Tuesday with a sweet post on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, @michaelboulos 🎈❤️🎈You fill my life with so much joy, kindness and laughter!” she captioned the smiling beachside shot. “Thank you for always putting a smile on my face! ♥︎”

News that Westerhout would no longer be working at the White House was first made public on Thursday, with reports circulating that the departure came after Westerhout made comments about Trump’s relationship with Tiffany.

During a dinner, which Westerhout and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, held earlier this month, Westerhout told reporters intimate information about Trump’s relationship with Tiffany according to Politico, which reported that Westerhout claimed Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd.

Additionally, Westerhout told reporters that Trump did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he thought his youngest daughter was “overweight,” CNN reported.

The president alluded to the claims before leaving for Camp David on Friday.

“I think she said some things. And she called me. She was very upset. She was very down,” Trump told reporters. “And she said she was drinking a little bit. And she was with reporters, and everything she said was off the record. And that still doesn’t really cover for her. She mentioned a couple of things about my children.”

Trump went on to share on Twitter that Westerhout had apologized to him.

“She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her,” he wrote in a message, where he also called Westerhout a “very good person.”

Trump added, “I love Tiffany, doing great!”