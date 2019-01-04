After meeting her boyfriend last summer in Greece, Tiffany Trump is making her relationship public — and White House official.

The youngest Trump daughter on Friday posted a photo with Michael Boulos in the Red Room, which is not part of the first family’s private residence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was unclear when they visited or if Boulos met President Donald Trump. (A spokeswoman for the Trump family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.) However, Tiffany, 25, posted a photo of herself wearing the same outfit while in the Red Room on Dec. 13.

She first met Boulos at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos over the summer, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Marla Maples’ Throwback Halloween Snap of Tiffany Trump Shows Her Very Different Upbringing

A source told Page Six in November that the couple was staying quiet: “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

According to Page Six, Boulos grew up in Lagos, in Nigeria, where his family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises. His brother is the performer Farastafari.

Boulos’ Instagram, which Tiffany tagged in her post, is private, but he described himself in his bio as working in “Project Management Finance and Risk” and having attended the City University of London. He included several flags: those for France, Lebanon, Nigeria and the U.S. Page Six reported that Boulos’ family is Lebanese.

RELATED VIDEO: THE Reporter Who Received Trump Tax Returns Speaks Out

Nigeria was among many countries President Trump dismissed last year as “sh–holes,” according to CNN and the Washington Post. The president mocked African nations as well as El Salvador and Haiti.

Trump quickly denied these accounts but said he had used “tough language.” Nigeria at the time said that, if Trump had indeed used such a label, the comment was “deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable,” Reuters reported.

RELATED: Inside Tiffany Trump’s Strained Relationship with Her Dad — ‘They Go Months Without Speaking’

In a later meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Trump said Nigeria was beautiful and that he wanted to visit, according to the BBC.

Now nearing her third year at Georgetown University Law Center, Tiffany previously dated Ross Mechanic but split with him around the time she started school, PEOPLE previously reported.

Though they were “together and serious” in the summer of 2017, Tiffany grew “extremely stressed out to be moving cities from New York to D.C,” a source said.

Tiffany and Mechanic reportedly met while studying at the University of Pennsylvania.