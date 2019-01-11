Last week Tiffany Trump made her relationship with Michael Boulos both Instagram and White House official, but not much else is known about her boyfriend.

Boulos and the 25-year-old youngest daughter of President Donald Trump appear to have wealthy families and prominent parents in common, according to Page Six.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outlet reports that Boulos’s family is Lebanese and he grew up in Lagos, Nigeria — in a part of the world the president reportedly mocked as a “s—hole” while discussing immigration last year. (He quickly denied these accounts but said he had used “tough language.” Nigeria at the time said that he did use such a label, it was “deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable,” Reuters reported.)

Tiffany, however, isn’t fazed by the optics of her coupling, given her dad’s immigration politics. “[She’s] not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

Here are fives more things to know about Boulos.

1. He and Tiffany Met at Lindsay Lohan‘s Club

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that they met last summer in Mykonos, Greece, at the Mean Girls alum’s beach club, which is the subject of the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

It premiered earlier this week.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere party, Lohan downplayed any possible matchmaking role.

“I wasn’t there when they met,” she said.

“I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened,” Lohan explained.

She said that she was only recently introduced to Boulos through mutual friends and described her relationship with Tiffany as “friendly.”

2. Before White House Outing, the Couple Attended New York Fashion Week

While Page Six reported in the fall that Boulos and Tiffany were trying to keep things under wraps, they were spotted sitting next to each other at a Taoray Wang show on Sept. 8.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” a source told Page Six in November.

From left: Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Meets with President Trump in the Oval Office

3. He Reportedly Met Her family at Thanksgiving — but Has He Met the President?

According to Page Six, Boulos joined Tiffany and some of her family over Thanksgiving.

“[Tiffany] introduced him … and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family,” a source told the outlet.

Last Friday, Tiffany posted a photo of the two in the White House’s Red Room, which is not part of the first family’s private residence.

It’s unclear when they visited though, or if Boulos met the president Donald Trump. Tiffany posted a photo of herself wearing the same outfit while in the Red Room on Dec. 13.

RELATED: Inside Tiffany Trump’s Strained Relationship with Her Dad — ‘They Go Months Without Speaking’

4. Boulos Has a Globe-Trotting Background

While his Instagram is private, Boulos’ bio mentioned both “Project Management Finance and Risk” and City, University of London.

He included several flags: those for France, Lebanon, Nigeria and the U.S.

Boulos’ family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises, Page Six reported. His brother is the performer Farastafari.

RELATED: Marla Maples’ Throwback Halloween Snap of Tiffany Trump Shows Her Very Different Upbringing

5. Business Runs in the Family

Boulos Enterprises is “a distribution and trading company for commercial motorcycle, power bikes, tricycle and outboard motors” based in Nigeria, according to Crunch Base. It’s the sole importer and distributor of Suzuki products in the country.

SCOA Nigeria is a firm with offices around the country that provide information and communication technology and infrastructure development to a range of communities.

According to the website, its goal is to grow and develop the Nigerian economy.