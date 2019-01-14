Tiffany Trump Not Fazed Dating Someone Who Grew Up in a Country Dad Reportedly Mocked: Source

Given President Donald Trump‘s incendiary rhetoric about people from other countries — claiming that Mexico was sending rapists to the U.S., later blocking Muslim travelers over purported terrorism concerns — how does youngest daughter Tiffany Trump feel about dating someone who grew up in a country he reportedly derided as a “s—hole”?

“Tiffany’s not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS,” a source who knows her tells PEOPLE.

Tiffany, 25, “doesn’t make assumptions about people” based on where they’re from, says the source. “She’s not one to judge.”

Earlier this month, Tiffany made her relationship with Michael Boulos Instagram official, sharing a photo of the two in the Red Room at the White House, which is not part of the first family’s private residence. The photo was undated but was likely taken in December, when Tiffany shared another photo of her in the Red Room wearing the same outfit.

Little is known publicly about Boulos, though Page Six reported that he is Lebanese, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and his family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises. His brother is the performer Farastafari.

Boulos’ Instagram, which Tiffany tagged in her photo of them together, is private, but in his bio he mentioned both “Project Management Finance and Risk” and City, University of London. He included several flags: those for France, Lebanon, Nigeria and the U.S.

Nigeria was among the countries President Trump dismissed last year as “s—holes,” according to CNN and the Washington Post. The president reportedly mocked some African nations as well as El Salvador and Haiti.

Trump quickly denied these accounts but said he had used “tough language.” Nigeria at the time said that, if Trump had indeed used such a label, the comment was “deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable,” Reuters reported.

Tiffany and Boulos first met at Lindsay Lohan‘s club in Mykonos last summer. Speaking with PEOPLE last week, however, the star of MTV’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club downplayed any possible matchmaking role.

“I wasn’t there when they met,” she said.

Lohan said that she was only recently introduced to Boulos through mutual friends and described her relationship with Tiffany as “friendly.”

While Tiffany, a student at Georgetown University Law Center, has appeared at her father’s side since he transformed from reality fixture and businessman to president, their relationship has not historically been close.

Tiffany told PEOPLE in 2016 that since she grew up in California with mom Marla Maples, Trump’s second wife, visiting her father on her spring breaks from school became a tradition. “I still see him on spring breaks or for Easter, I’m always at Mar-a-Lago with the family,” she said then.

But a source close to her told PEOPLE last April that “after the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him. The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” the source said last year. “It’s gotten much worse now.”

In June, Tiffany posted on Instagram wishing her dad a happy birthday. “I love you so much,” she wrote.

It’s unclear if the president has met Boulos.

A source told Page Six in November that “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”