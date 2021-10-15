Tiffany Trump Takes a Break from Planning a Greek Wedding to Celebrate Birthday with Mom Marla Maples

The daughter of former President Donald Trump turned 28 on October 13 and scouted locations over the summer for a wedding in Greece

Tiffany Trump paused planning for a big, fab Greek wedding to celebrate her 28th birthday on Wednesday.

She was seen in Instagram videos partying with her mother Marla Maples, who was previously married to her father, former President Donald Trump. The mom-daughter duo laughed while admiring a white birthday cake topped with sparklers as friends looked on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But birthday isn't the only cake on Tiffany's mind. Since her fiancé Michael Boulos, 24, proposed with a $1.2 million diamond ring in the White House Rose Garden in January, "She has been excited and wedding planning ever since," a social source tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who live in Miami, are considering a wedding in Greece. Or maybe even two.

"She and Michael picked Miami because it is so multicultural," the source says. "They want to marry in Greece and may have a ceremony there with another one here in the States."

During a vacation to the Mediterranean country in July and August, Trump and Boulos spent time in Mykonos — where they reportedly met at Lindsay Lohan's beach club — and sailed on a yacht to nearby islands to scout for possible wedding locations.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos From left: Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in France in 2019 | Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

"Tiffany loves Mykonos and would like to marry around there even if she has another celebration in the U.S., maybe at Mar-a-Lago," the source says.

They also visited Athens and reportedly took a day trip to see the ruins in Sounion.

"Tiffany loves to travel and live a global life," the source says.

Boulos is Lebanese and French, was raised in Nigeria and went to school in London. Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law in May before settling in Miami, not far from other members of the Trump family.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner moved their three children to Miami Beach; Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a large home in north Palm Beach County; and the former president, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron live seasonally at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Guilfoyle wished Tiffany a happy birthday on Instagram with a carousel of images of the friends together during happy times with other members of the Trump family. "Happy birthday to my angel," she wrote. "I love you to pieces!"

Maples has also posted her affection for her globe-trotting daughter on Instagram. "I am always grateful for this one, my dearest Tiffany, and the journey that we travel together," she wrote in a recent post alongside a photo of the pair posing at the Hotel Posada del Tepozteco in Mexico. "So grateful we can love, learn & share adventures together. I love you and sending love to all moms and daughters and praying peace and joy over you now."

Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Marla Maples From left: Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Marla Maples | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Since her father left office, Tiffany has stayed away from politics and the controversies surrounding the former president but another source close to the Trump family is expecting big things from Tiffany and praises Boulos as a "good man."

"She is a smart girl, speaks well, and will make much out of her life," the family source tells PEOPLE.

That goes for the wedding, too.