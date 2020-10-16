Tiffany Trump Celebrated Birthday in Miami amid Pandemic with Week of 'Partying,' Says Source

"All week, they were partying, drinking and enjoying their meals," a source tells PEOPLE

Tiffany Trump celebrated her 27th birthday in Miami this week, where novel coronavirus restrictions have continued to be lifted in recent months — and her festivities didn't go unnoticed (or un-criticized).

Reflecting the divisiveness that trails the first family, a viral video seen more than a million times on Twitter compiled social media posts from her partying alongside somber scenes from the coronavirus pandemic that infected her father even as he has downplayed it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sources say that the second youngest of President Donald Trump's children started off her birthday week on Sunday, joined by a group of eight friends, including her boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

The Georgetown Law graduate, whose father was hospitalized for three days after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, began the night with a trip to Komodo, a local restaurant.

“They don’t have to wear masks at the table which is socially distanced in the dining room, but her group of friends were all cozy and close together,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last month allowing all businesses — including restaurants and bars — to operate at full capacity, in a move criticized by some health experts. Earlier this month, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez went on to push back the countywide curfew to midnight.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Florida since early October, according to the Tampa Bay Times. On Thursday, the state reported 3,356 new cases — the highest in almost a month.

As her birthday celebrations continued on Sunday night, Tiffany and her friends went to another restaurant. At Kiki on the River, partner Aris Nanos greeted the group with a champagne parade complete with patriotic sparklers and American flags.

“Tiffany was smiling and laughing and having a great time while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with her pals,” another source tells PEOPLE. “Later in the evening, her friends offered a toast by singing 'Hava Nagila' and other rousing Israeli party songs.”

On Monday night, she visited Papi Steak with her boyfriend and their friends.

“Tiffany was surprised at the end of the meal when she was given a huge, personalized, three-tiered cake with photos of herself, including a picture with her father,” a source says, noting that Tiffany "absolutely loved" the cake.

On Tuesday, her official birthday, Tiffany was seen wearing a blue bathing suit on Miami Beach, where she reportedly went shopping while wearing a black sequin mask.

That night, she also visited Swan, another Miami hot spot. “She definitely had fun,” a source tells PEOPLE. “All week, they were partying, drinking and enjoying their meals.”

The birthday trip went on to generate some backlash online, as an anti-Trump group circulated the widely seen video with highlights from Tiffany’s public outings.

#ByeTiffany also trended on Twitter, as social media users critically contrasted Tiffany's actions with the sacrifices they said they have had to make due to the contagious virus, which has killed more than 217,000 people in the United States so far.

(Reps for the Trump Organization did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Image zoom Tiffany Trump and President Donald Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Although it is unclear if President Trump spent time with his daughter in Miami, where he traveled for his NBC News town hall on Thursday, he did wish her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Tiffany, who made a rare political appearance in support of her dad at the Republican National Convention in August, also received a celebratory message from older sister Ivanka Trump, who shared a throwback photo of the pair on Twitter (but failed to tag the right account for Tiffany).

“Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!” Ivanka wrote.