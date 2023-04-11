Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Spend Easter at Mar-a-Lago as Melania Tweets for First Time Since Indictment

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump celebrated the Easter holiday together on Sunday — with the former president's ex-wife, Marla Maples, and their daughter, Tiffany Trump, also appearing at the members-only Mar-a-Lago club for the seasonal festivities.

In photos shared to Instagram, Marla and Tiffany are seen with a friend posing beneath a rose-bedecked arch at Mar-a-Lago, which on Sunday hosted one of its biggest events of the year that traditionally includes club guests for brunch and an Easter egg hunt.

Melania, 52, was also seen at the Palm Beach club on Sunday, and joined her husband for their traditional Easter brunch.

According to photos and video published by the Daily Mail, the couple walked into the club's ballroom to a standing ovation from the crowd, then proceeded to sit next to each other and chat during the meal.

The former president, 76, was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York City on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged hush money payments he made to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Melania has been notably silent since Trump's arraignment, with sources telling PEOPLE the former first lady "simply wants to be left alone" amid the drama.

But she broke her silence on Easter Sunday with one simple tweet: "Happy Easter!" along with a close-up photo of a rose.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter again, to share a statement from her office regarding recent reports concerning her feelings about Trump's indictment.

"News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks," the statement from her office reads. "In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement continues: "We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information."

Sources earlier told PEOPLE that Melania was angry about her husband's role in the alleged hush money payment, which stems from a rumored extramarital affair with Daniels. The former porn star has claimed the affair took place less than four months after Melania gave birth to Barron in 2006.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," a source told PEOPLE before the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."