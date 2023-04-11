Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Spend Easter at Mar-a-Lago as Melania Tweets for First Time Since Indictment

Melania has been notably silent since Trump's arraignment, with sources telling PEOPLE the former first lady "simply wants to be left alone" amid the drama

By People Staff
Published on April 11, 2023 12:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1kmw7Ouzn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Susan Malzoni/Instagram
Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples. Photo: Susan Malzoni/Instagram

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump celebrated the Easter holiday together on Sunday — with the former president's ex-wife, Marla Maples, and their daughter, Tiffany Trump, also appearing at the members-only Mar-a-Lago club for the seasonal festivities.

In photos shared to Instagram, Marla and Tiffany are seen with a friend posing beneath a rose-bedecked arch at Mar-a-Lago, which on Sunday hosted one of its biggest events of the year that traditionally includes club guests for brunch and an Easter egg hunt.

Melania, 52, was also seen at the Palm Beach club on Sunday, and joined her husband for their traditional Easter brunch.

According to photos and video published by the Daily Mail, the couple walked into the club's ballroom to a standing ovation from the crowd, then proceeded to sit next to each other and chat during the meal.

The former president, 76, was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York City on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged hush money payments he made to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Melania has been notably silent since Trump's arraignment, with sources telling PEOPLE the former first lady "simply wants to be left alone" amid the drama.

But she broke her silence on Easter Sunday with one simple tweet: "Happy Easter!" along with a close-up photo of a rose.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter again, to share a statement from her office regarding recent reports concerning her feelings about Trump's indictment.

"News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks," the statement from her office reads. "In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement continues: "We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information."

Sources earlier told PEOPLE that Melania was angry about her husband's role in the alleged hush money payment, which stems from a rumored extramarital affair with Daniels. The former porn star has claimed the affair took place less than four months after Melania gave birth to Barron in 2006.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," a source told PEOPLE before the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

Related Articles
Donald and Melania Trump
Melania Trump Seen with Donald for First Time Since His Arraignment at Mar-a-Largo Easter Brunch
Donald Melania trump
Trump's Political Appearances Are 'Uncomfortable' for Melania: 'She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone' (Exclusive)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House on May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC
Donald Trump Thanked Everyone in His Family Except Wife Melania in Mar-a-Lago Speech After Arraignment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Melania and Barron Trump
Melania Trump Is 'Very Protective' of Barron, 17, and Spends Little Time Making Friends at Mar-a-Lago: Sources
3/30/23 Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/11/17 President-Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since the 2016 election in New York City.
How Donald Trump Learned of His Indictment — and Spent His Weekend Preparing for Court Surrender
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Amid Donald Trump's Indictment, Source Says 'Melania Will Support Him': 'That's What She Does' (Exclusive)
Businessman Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015
Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources
tiffany trump rehearsal dinner
Marla Maples Reunites with Ex Donald Trump — and Melania — at Daughter Tiffany's Rehearsal Dinner
Tiffany Trump (L) and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City
What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.
Will Donald Trump Have a Mug Shot Taken on Tuesday? Here's What We Know
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case.
Donald Trump to Be Charged Tuesday with 34 Felony Counts: Report