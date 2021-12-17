The ad aimed at women voters pushes Americans to support the Biden administration's infrastructure bill and American Rescue Plan

Three Former Bachelorette Contestants Appear in Pro-Biden Ad: 'We Want to Lend Our Support'

Three former Bachelorette contestants are publicly voicing their support for the Biden administration and its recently passed infrastructure bill, appearing in an ad aimed at women in three battleground states.

Former show contestants Mike Johnson, Matt Donald and Luke Stone appear in a pro-Biden video ad airing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

The ad was released Thursday by Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, as first reported by The Hill.

In the ad, the three praise the Biden administration for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March and $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed in November.

They encourage Americans to support the programs and point out why they believe both measures have helped the country.

"The American Rescue Plan has helped millions of Americans and is still available to help you," Johnson says in the ad.

Johnson, who appeared on The Bachelorette's 15th season, also touts the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he says in the ad has created hundreds of thousands of jobs to fix roads.

Donald also touts the infrastructure bill, saying in the ad it will expand wifi access to rural communities.

Johnson says the infrastructure bill will help ensure all Americans have access to clean water, pointing out that around two million people in the country do not have access to clean water.

"For all these reasons and more, we want to lend our support to these programs and to what the Biden administration is trying to do for America," adds Stone at the end of the video.

In a statement, the president of American Bridge 21st Century said Democrats "can't use the same tired tactics," and that this ad (and other influencer initiatives) will reach a new audience.