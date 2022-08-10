People.com Politics Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race After serving six terms in office, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded Tuesday evening in her Washington state primary race against a Trump-backed GOP challenger By Amanda Taheri Amanda Taheri Twitter Amanda Taheri is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She is a graduate student in NYU's global journalism program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 10:56 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Taylor Balkom/The Columbian via AP Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Republican Reps. Peter Meijer of Michigan and Tom Rice of South Carolina, who also voted to impeach, both lost their reelection bids this year. Rep. Liz Cheney, perhaps the most vocal Republican opponent of Trump in Congress, is poised for defeat in next week's Wyoming primary. S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, Who Voted to Impeach Trump in Wake of Jan. 6, Loses Reelection Bid After 5 Terms in Office "I'm proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country," Herrera Beutler wrote in a statement. Before casting her impeachment vote in 2021, Herrera Beutler said, "My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear-based decision. I am not choosing a side," adding, "I'm choosing truth. It's the only way to defeat fear." 2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri Herrera Beutler's vocal stance on Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attacks distanced her from the Washington state Republican Party. Her successful challenger, Joe Kent, was supported by billionaire Peter Thiel and Trump himself, who held a "tele-rally" for Kent last month.