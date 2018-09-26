Third Accuser Alleges in Affidavit That Kavanaugh Drugged Girls So They Could Be 'Gang Raped'

Attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted a sworn affidavit Wednesday of a woman who says she was a victim of a “gang rape” where embattled supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was present, and that she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh “to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ by a train of numerous boys.”

Julie Swetnick is the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh, 53, of sexual misconduct, and he has vigorously denied all allegations.

He specifically denied Swetnick’s allegations in a statement on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

“This is ridiculous and from The Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” Kavanaugh said.

Swetnick alleges that in 1982, she was at a house party when she became a victim of one of the “gang rapes,” and that Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, “were present.”

“Shortly after the incident I shared what had transpired with at least two people,” she alleges. Swetnick says that during the incident, she was involuntarily incapacitated and “unable to fight off the boys raping me” and believes she was “drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

She does not allege in the affidavit that either Kavanaugh or Judge raped her, or that either one of them raped anyone else.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Swetnick also alleges that in 1981 or 1982, she “became aware of efforts” by Kavanaugh, Judge and others to “spike the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol,” to lead to girls losing their inhibitions. She further alleges that she saw Kavanaugh, Judge and others ” ‘target’ particular girls so they could be taken advantage of.”

Raj Shah, a White House spokesman, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding Swetnick’s claims.

Before Avenatti identified Swetnick, Kavanaugh was asked about the then-anonymous third accuser in an interview with Fox News‘ Martha MacCallum on Monday.

Kavanaugh called the accuser’s claims about the alleged gang rapes “totally false and outrageous.”

“I never done any such thing, known about any such thing,” he said, later adding, “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. And the girls from the schools I went to, and I — were friends.”

Swetnick also alleges that she observed Kavanaugh “drink excessively” at many parties during 1981 to 1983, “engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against girls and and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts.”

In the affidavit, Swetnick says she is willing to testify regarding her allegations.

She says in the statement she is a Washington, D.C., resident, graduated Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and holds active clearances to work with the federal government’s Treasury Department, U.S. Mint and Internal Revenue Service.

Swetnick says she first met Kavanaugh in approximately 1980 or 1981, and attended over 10 house parties which Kavanaugh and Judge also attended.

In Avenatti’s tweet with the sworn statement, he attached screenshots showing he’s emailed the Senate Judiciary Committee the document, and called for an FBI investigation of the allegations.

Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are both expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Ford, 51, has claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party in the early 1980s. Kavanugh has denied the allegation.

Democrats and Republicans are debating whether Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, will also be discussed during the hearing, according to CNN. Ramirez, 53, has claimed that Kavanaugh exposed his penis, put it in her face, “caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away” and laughed about it during a dorm-room party in Yale’s Lawrance Hall while they were freshmen in the 1983-84 school year. Kavanaugh has also denied this allegation.