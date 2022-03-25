Citing numbers from the Ukrainian government, USA Today reports that women comprise some 15% of Ukraine's army

Why Some Ukrainian Women are Choosing to Stay and Fight Russia's Invasion: 'I'm Ready'

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, millions have had to flee the country, seeking refuge in Central and Eastern Europe as attacks continue to obliterate large swaths of the country.

But Others — including many women — have decided to stay and fight for their homeland.

"I wasn't about to leave all the saving and defending to the men. I may be a woman, but I have no children, and I'm ready to fight," Olga Kovalenko told USA Today in a story published Friday. "This is my land, I stay."

Kovalenko is one of the women who stayed behind, telling the paper that she volunteered to join her country's military once it enacted martial law. Now, she spends her days going to areas hit by Russian attacks, evacuating those who need help and assessing the damage.

Born to a Ukrainian mother and Russian father, she told USA Today: "I choose to risk my life for my country; it's what my Ukrainian blood tells me to do."

Another woman interviewed by the paper — makeup artist Alona Bushynska — said she also stayed behind to fight: "We're not professional warriors, we are just civilians who stayed because we want to protect our houses. We want there to be homes and buildings for people to come back to. If I die, I die. But I want to stay."

For her part Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska expressed admiration and gratitude for the women of her country in a recent, and rare, interview during the war.

"In Ukraine there are 2 million more women than men. These days, this statistic takes on its full meaning," Zelenska, 44, told French newspaper Le Parisien in an interview published earlier this month, according to a translation. "Our resistance, like our future victory, also has a particularly feminine face."

"Women are fighting in the army, they are signed up to territorial defense, they are the foundation of a powerful volunteer movement to supply, deliver, feed," she continued.

Some have also stayed behind to give birth, often doing so in bomb shelters and hospital basements.

"Since the start of the war, we have had over 4,000 babies," Zelenska told Le Parisien. "They were born in basements, in the subway, in bomb shelters … and sometimes in bombed out maternity wards — as happened in Mariupol," a Ukrainian port city that has been the site of intensive fighting.

"Others are simply doing their jobs, in hospitals, pharmacies, shops, transport, public services so that life continues," Zelenska added.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."