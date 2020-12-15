"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," President Donald Trump tweeted after a government official said otherwise

The White House Won’t Be First in Line for the COVID-19 Vaccine

Shortly after the administration confirmed that White House officials would be among the first to receive the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, President Donald Trump said Sunday he had effectively halted that plan.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," Trump wrote in a tweet. "I have asked that this adjustment be made."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The president, who himself recovered from the respiratory illness in October, tweeted that "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!"

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out in the U.S. on Monday, with doses slated to be given out in a priority order.

The first inoculations will go to those with the highest needs, including healthcare workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

On Sunday, news reports suggested that senior White House officials, including those who work in close proximity to the president and vice president, would also be offered vaccines this week.

The administration later confirmed those reports, according to The Washington Post, which quoted a statement by National Security Council spokesman John Ulyot: “Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy. The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership.”

White House staffers being among the first to receive the vaccine received harsh criticism on social media.

Users noted that some administration officials (including the president himself) have often flouted public health guidelines meant to protect from spreading the virus, refusing to wear masks and continuing to frequent large-scale, indoor gatherings.

White House historian Michael Beschloss wrote that the administration officials looking to get vaccinated were akin to "crew members whose bad judgement helped cause the ship to sink who are now oafishly elbowing their way to be first on the lifeboats."

Others were more succinct, simply saying the news gave them a "rage blackout" or that anyone who attended a super-spreader event — such as one held at the White House in September — should be among the "VERY LAST" to receive the vaccine.

Earlier this month, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the majority of Americans who wish to get vaccinated should be able to do so by April or May of 2021.