'The West Wing' and 'Veep' Casts Will Reunite for Fundraiser in Support of Battleground State Democrats

"We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy," Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus said of the Oct. 9 event

By
Published on September 27, 2022 08:46 PM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the premiere of "Downhill" at SVA Theater on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage); Bradley Whitford attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Why We Hate" at Museum Of Tolerance on October 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Rachel Luna/Getty

Cast members from The West Wing and Veep are teaming up to show their support for democrats in Wisconsin.

A virtual reunion crossover event, featuring stars from both political television shows, will be livestreamed Oct. 9

The Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser will feature live entertainment from West Wing cast members Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, and Melissa Fitzgerald as well as Veep actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, and Timothy Simons.

VEEP, (back, from left): Reid Scott, Sufe Bradshaw, Matt Walsh, Timothy C. Simons, Tony Hale, Gary Cole, Anna Chlumsky, (front): Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Midterms', (Season 2, ep. 201, aired April 14, 2013), 2012-. photo: Lacey Terrell / © HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Lacey Terrell/HBO/Everett

Every donation made will direct supporters to a link to view the online event.

"We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy," Louis-Dreyfus, 61, told The Hollywood Reporter. "And also because when MAGA Republicans are beaten and democracy thrives and flourishes, Veep seems much funnier and less sad."

382936 01: Cast members of the NBC drama "West Wing" from (l-r) Richard Schiff as Communications Director Toby Ziegler; Allison Janney as Press Secretary CJ Gregg, Dule Hill as aide Charlie Young, John Spencer as Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlet, Rob Lowe as Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn, Janel Moloney as Assistant Donna Moss, Bradley Whitford as Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman. which airs Wednesdays on NBC (9-10 p.m. ET). (Photo by James Sorensen/NBC/Newsmakers)
James Sorensen/NBC/Newsmakers/Getty

Whitford, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman in The West Wing, told THR that the two casts are teaming up "to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in my home state of Wisconsin."

He added, "Join us. We're gonna have a lot of fun, and we're gonna do everything we can to save democracy while we're at it."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale on the 'Veep' Finale and Their Enduring Friendship

To make a donation or learn more about the campaign, visit the Wisconsin Democrats website.

