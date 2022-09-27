Politics 'The West Wing' and 'Veep' Casts Will Reunite for Fundraiser in Support of Battleground State Democrats "We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy," Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus said of the Oct. 9 event By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 08:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Rachel Luna/Getty Cast members from The West Wing and Veep are teaming up to show their support for democrats in Wisconsin. A virtual reunion crossover event, featuring stars from both political television shows, will be livestreamed Oct. 9 The Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser will feature live entertainment from West Wing cast members Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, and Melissa Fitzgerald as well as Veep actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, and Timothy Simons. Lacey Terrell/HBO/Everett The Bartlet Administration Backs Clinton: Inside 'The West Wing' 's Passionate and Prank-Filled Campaign Trail Reunion Every donation made will direct supporters to a link to view the online event. "We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy," Louis-Dreyfus, 61, told The Hollywood Reporter. "And also because when MAGA Republicans are beaten and democracy thrives and flourishes, Veep seems much funnier and less sad." James Sorensen/NBC/Newsmakers/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Whitford, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman in The West Wing, told THR that the two casts are teaming up "to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in my home state of Wisconsin." He added, "Join us. We're gonna have a lot of fun, and we're gonna do everything we can to save democracy while we're at it." RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale on the 'Veep' Finale and Their Enduring Friendship To make a donation or learn more about the campaign, visit the Wisconsin Democrats website.