The View's Joy Behar Agrees with Sean Hannity for Criticizing Armed Anti-Lockdown Protesters

It seems Joy Behar can agree with Sean Hannity on one thing, at least.

On Tuesday, The View co-host commended the Fox News host and conservative commentator for speaking against the anti-lockdown protesters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Things are really bad when even Sean Hannity is out there telling these crazy people to stop it. Just stop it," Behar said on Tuesday's show, following Hannity's comments on his Monday night broadcast.

"I come from the generation, as do you Whoopi, where we protested the Vietnam War. ... Nobody was carrying a gun, okay," Behar, 77, continued. "That is not a protest. That is a terrorist act, or the indication of it. I don’t say that they are terrorists, but they are certainly intimidators."

She added, "They are trying to intimidate people with this. And radio silence on the right by the way, besides Sean Hannity, I haven’t heard anybody else say something like that.”

RELATED: What to Know About the Protests of Stay-at-Home Orders During the Deadly Coronavirus Pandemic

Behar's comments were in response to Hannity's remarks on his eponymous show, during which he called out the armed protesters in Michigan for, in his words, "attempting to intimidate officials with the show of force."

"Now, no one is a bigger defender of the Second Amendment than yours truly," the Fox host, 58, said. "Everyone has a right to protest, protect themselves, and try to get the country open."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"This with the militia look here and these long guns, uh no," he continued, as his show aired footage of protesters gathering with large guns.

"Show of force is dangerous," Hannity said. "That puts our police at risk and, by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are. No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with the show of force. And God forbid something that happens, then they're going to go after all of us law abiding Second Amendment people.”

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1255899318210314241&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2F2020%2Fapr%2F30%2Fmichigan-protests-coronavirus-lockdown-armed-capitol

RELATED: Lockdown Protest Organizer in N.C. Misses Rallies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Around the country, groups of protesters have become more and more vocal as they've tried to push their local leaders to reopen states despite health officials warning that it may be too soon to lift restrictions aimed at slowing the virus' spread.

In Michigan, which has had some of the strictest restrictions in the U.S., hundreds of protesters gathered inside the state capitol on Thursday as lawmakers debated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend her emergency powers to combat the virus.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1255901755474403328&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2F2020%2Fapr%2F30%2Fmichigan-protests-coronavirus-lockdown-armed-capitol

In footage shared by local journalists, the crowd could be heard chanting “Let us in! Let us in!” as they stood shoulder-to-shoulder. (They were not allowed onto the floor where lawmakers were.)

Michigan state Sen. Dayna Polehanki shared a photo from the protest, and her office told PEOPLE at least one of her colleagues came to work in bulletproof vests.

"Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us," she tweeted. "Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today."

Police on the scene, however, said the Michigan protest was not as heated as it may have appeared. Carrying guns at the Capitol is legal in Michigan, though that policy is now under review.

“There’s always a risk, but we were prepared for it. People are allowed to exercise their right to freedom of speech and their right to open carry. We always kept an eye on it," Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk told the Detroit Free Press.

After protestors were done "venting their frustrations in a loud manner," Oleksyk said, "people were pleasant and polite.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.