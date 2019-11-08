Maybe the bad energy lingered?

The View‘s Friday co-host, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, joked in the beginning of this Friday’s episode that she needed to “disinfect” where she was sitting because it was the same spot where Donald Trump Jr. sat the previous day for a contentious joint interview with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

It was only a passing mention (that drew some Twitter grumbling) of a big moment for The View.

President Donald Trump‘s oldest son appeared this week on the show’s 5,000th episode, ostensibly to promote his new book, Triggered.

Instead, he and the panel sparred over the impeachment investigation, his father’s controversies and divisive style and what he thinks about the Bidens.

In one heated moment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg snapped back at Don Jr., 41, after he tried to reverse the debate about his dad’s character back onto Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar.

“I guess this is the fight you wanted,” Goldberg, 63, told him.

“Are you questioning my character?” she said.

“I’m not questioning your character, you’re questioning my father’s character,” Don Jr. replied.

“I simply said that when talking about your father has taken more heat than anybody else that is not so,” Goldberg said.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode, in the episode’s most somber moment, Meghan McCain spoke to Don Jr. about his family’s habit of personal, even vulgar, attacks on their critics. “Does all of this make you feel good?” she asked.

“I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America,” Don Jr. replied.

Thursday night, appearing on Sean Hannity‘s show, he joked that “I don’t think they [the co-hosts] like me much anymore.”

“You would think if you’re invited on a show, and they build it up and they’re giving you three segments, you’d think if you were there to promote a book they’d ask you one question about the actual book, Sean,” Don Jr. said, “but they didn’t do that.”