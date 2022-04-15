The Ukrainian 'Genocide': Why a Country Officially Using That Word Matters

The official designation could lead to investigations, trials — or even military intervention

Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces amid the invasion.

President Joe Biden this week made headlines when he accused Russia of "genocide" — an attempt to wipe out a national, ethnic, racial or religious group — in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters following an appearance in Iowa, Biden said, "Yes, I called it genocide. It's become clearer and clearer," when asked about the invasion, in which thousands of civilians — including children — have been killed or injured, according to admittedly low counts by officials.

That word is much more than just a descriptor, in that a declaration of "genocide" could force other countries to investigate the claims (and prosecute them, if necessary).

That's according to the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide, a treaty approved in the wake of World War II and signed by more than 150 nations, including the United States. The treaty, which began to be enforced in 1951, stipulates that "genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law."

It must therefore not just be prevented — but punished.

"Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals," the treaty dictates, adding that those charged with genocide "shall be tried by a competent tribunal of the State in the territory of which the act was committed, or by [an] international penal tribunal."

But genocide also must first be proved — and proving that Russia has deliberately engaged in ethnic cleansing would be difficult and hinge on the public statements of President Vladimir Putin, as the Associated Press reports.

Russia, for its part, has repeatedly denied targeting civilian sites and committing other acts of violence involving non-combatants, sometimes claiming the numerous accounts otherwise are faked.

Acknowledging genocide in a more formal way could require the U.S. to directly intervene — a move Biden has been adamantly against, citing a concern it could escalate the conflict with Russia beyond Ukraine.

Other world leaders have stopped short of describing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "genocide" and openly worried about the use of the word.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for instance, told reporters this week, "Genocide has a meaning ... What is happening is madness, it's a brutality that's unheard of. But at the same time I am looking at the facts, and I want to do as much as possible to continue trying to stop this war and rebuild peace. So I'm not sure that an escalation of words serves the cause."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, meanwhile, has said they would play a role in the international effort to document the atrocities in Ukraine to determine whether the "legal threshold" to declare genocide is met.

"We are engaged in a process at this very moment to work with partners around the world, but in the first instance our Ukrainian partners, to help them collect, to preserve, to document, and to share evidence of atrocities, potential war crimes, and yes, if that threshold, that legal threshold is reached, genocide," Price said Wednesday.

Biden has previously accused Putin of committing war crimes amid the invasion, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying, "We have all seen barbaric acts, horrific acts, by a foreign dictator in a country that is threatening and taking the lives of civilians."

The Kremlin called Biden's accusation against Putin "unforgivable."

The president has also previously described the Russian autocrat as a "killer" who does "not have a soul." According to The Washington Post, Putin previously responded to the "killer" label somewhat mockingly, invoking an expression that translates to "I know you are, but what am I?"

Amid the alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine are continued attacks on schools, medical centers and residential buildings. In the suburb of Bucha, Russians were recently accused of killing some 300 civilians (and, in some cases, torturing civilians) during their occupation — a situation Ukraine's leader deemed "genocide."

"We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters after visiting Bucha. "Their limbs were cut off. Raped women, killed children. I think that this is ... actually genocide."

During a virtual address at the U.S. Capitol by Zelenskyy last month, lawmakers were shown a video that spliced together images of pre-war Ukraine with footage of the country now — large, colorful buildings reduced to rubble and images of smiling children replaced by tears, blood and bombs as the words "this is a murder" were displayed across the screen.

Just one week into the war, which has been ongoing for more than a month, a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court said he planned to open an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the attacks continue after Russian forces first launched their large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — marking the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country, while Zelenskyy has vowed that his country will fight back.