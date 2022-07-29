The TODAY Show Celebrates NBC News Legend Pete Williams in Honor of His Retirement
The TODAY show paid tribute to NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams as he retires from the network.
On Friday morning, Williams' NBC colleagues shared their memories of working with him over his nearly 30 years at the company.
TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said Williams, 70, is "absolutely the gold standard."
"We all look up to him and when Pete is covering a story, we all hang on his every word," she shared. "He has been handed some of the most difficult assignments — 9/11, terrorist attacks, mass shootings."
She continued, "He could do the hardest story but he could also do a story that broke his heart and he could do it in the most loving way possible."
TODAY recalled Williams' coverage of Stephen G. Breyer's retirement from the Supreme Court, the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 2020 presidential election recount, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the death of NBC colleague Tim Russert.
NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt added that Williams "brought a special something" to the network over the course of his career.
RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Comforts Pete Williams as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Casket Arrives at U.S. Capitol
"When you're anchoring breaking news, the moment they would tell me in my ear that Pete is ready to go, it was like, 'Ah! We're gonna be okay,'" Holt said.
NBC News journalist Andrea Mitchell called Williams "the most meticulous, most intelligent journalist on any beat."
Meet the Press host Chuck Todd added, "Nobody could explain it better, earlier and faster [than Williams]."
RELATED: Draft Opinion Overturning Roe and Casey Is Real but Not 'Final,' Supreme Court Says, as Leak Probe Starts
Williams said he was "so proud" to have been part of NBC News. "I grew up watching David Brinkley and Chet Huntley back when I was growing up in Wyoming. The thought of being part of this organization for 29 years is just a dream come true."
He added that he plans to stay busy in retirement.
"I already have some things in mind. You know I was petrified that I would suddenly be without any value at all," he shared. "Sitting around wondering what I would do next but I have some ideas. Still a little bit in the exploratory stages but I have plenty of new projects to take on."
In May, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim announced Williams' retirement via an email to employees, calling him "quite simply one of the most respected, trusted, and steadfast names in news."
Oppenheim added: "Pete's decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. For those that know Pete well, it's his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion that will be missed most."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
TODAY notes that, on a conference call with colleagues Thursday, Williams said his retirement echoed that of someone he has covered for years: Justice Breyer, who announced his own retirement in January.
"Stephen Breyer is leaving, so I think this is a good time for me to go, too," Williams said on the call, per the show.
He added: "We've got 35 Supreme Court decisions to go through, so there's still a lot of work to be done and probably some surprises from the Justice Department."