The TODAY Show Celebrates NBC News Legend Pete Williams in Honor of His Retirement

The TODAY show paid tribute to NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams as he retires from the network.

On Friday morning, Williams' NBC colleagues shared their memories of working with him over his nearly 30 years at the company.

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said Williams, 70, is "absolutely the gold standard."

"We all look up to him and when Pete is covering a story, we all hang on his every word," she shared. "He has been handed some of the most difficult assignments — 9/11, terrorist attacks, mass shootings."

She continued, "He could do the hardest story but he could also do a story that broke his heart and he could do it in the most loving way possible."

NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt added that Williams "brought a special something" to the network over the course of his career.

Pete Williams, NBC News, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Pete Williams | Credit: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

"When you're anchoring breaking news, the moment they would tell me in my ear that Pete is ready to go, it was like, 'Ah! We're gonna be okay,'" Holt said.

NBC News journalist Andrea Mitchell called Williams "the most meticulous, most intelligent journalist on any beat."

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd added, "Nobody could explain it better, earlier and faster [than Williams]."

Williams said he was "so proud" to have been part of NBC News. "I grew up watching David Brinkley and Chet Huntley back when I was growing up in Wyoming. The thought of being part of this organization for 29 years is just a dream come true."

He added that he plans to stay busy in retirement.

"I already have some things in mind. You know I was petrified that I would suddenly be without any value at all," he shared. "Sitting around wondering what I would do next but I have some ideas. Still a little bit in the exploratory stages but I have plenty of new projects to take on."

In May, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim announced Williams' retirement via an email to employees, calling him "quite simply one of the most respected, trusted, and steadfast names in news."

Oppenheim added: "Pete's decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. For those that know Pete well, it's his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion that will be missed most."

TODAY notes that, on a conference call with colleagues Thursday, Williams said his retirement echoed that of someone he has covered for years: Justice Breyer, who announced his own retirement in January.

"Stephen Breyer is leaving, so I think this is a good time for me to go, too," Williams said on the call, per the show.