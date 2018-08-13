Dwayne Johnson Promises Elizabeth Warren a 'Big Rock-Sized Hug' After She Fangirls Over Ballers

The Rock is on Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s radar — and not for his potential 2020 run for president, but rather for his HBO show Ballers.

In a recent podcast interview, the Massachusetts senator and progressive icon opened up about her surprising love for the dramedy, which stars Dwayne Johnson, 46, as a retired NFL star navigating his new career as a financial manager for today’s players.

The interviewer playfully questioned Warren’s devotion to the show, asking, “Is it The Rock? Is it the whole thing? Like, why Ballers?”

“It is The Rock,” Warren, 69, replied emphatically, to laughter from the crowd.

Warren later posted an excerpt of the interview on her Twitter, which prompted a warm response from The Rock himself.

I appreciate the love Senator Warren. Enjoy our new season tonight and you have a big Rock sized hug coming when I see ya 👊🏾🙏🏾❤️ @BallersHBO https://t.co/C3sS9RtL4Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 13, 2018

“I appreciate the love Senator Warren,” Johnson tweeted. “Enjoy our new season tonight and you have a big Rock-sized hug coming when I see ya.”

Warren has long counted herself a fan of Ballers. Last year, she cited the show as one of the reasons she supported the Writers Guild of America during the WGA’s contract negotiations, Vulture reported.

She also tweeted a happy birthday message to her “favorite actor and not-so-secret crush” in May, and revealed that she keeps a signed copy of a Ballers script on her desk as a reminder to “stay ballin’.”

Happy birthday to my favorite actor and not-so-secret crush @TheRock! I keep this on my desk in Washington to remember to stay ballin’. Send my love to your beautiful family! pic.twitter.com/yxfc8FE5Av — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 2, 2018

Warren and Johnson had another Twitter exchange later that month when she wrote, “We’ve got 7/23 marked on our calendars. Sure hope Ricky sticks with the Pats!” Johnson expressed his gratitude in a tweet saying, “Like you, we ball hard.”

We've got 7/23 marked on our calendars. Sure hope Ricky sticks with the Pats! https://t.co/lyw1iJUllQ — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 7, 2017

Warren had also been saving the date for the Season 4 premiere.

To all the reporters tweeting at me about the season premiere of @BallersHBO on Sunday night at 10pm ET like I haven't had this date saved on my calendar for months: I KNOW. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) August 10, 2018

She tweeted on Friday: “To all the reporters tweeting at me about the season premiere of @BallersHBO on Sunday night at 10pm ET like I haven’t had this date saved on my calendar for months: I KNOW.”