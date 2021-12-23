The Obamas Head to Hawaii For Their Annual Christmas Trip

The former first family is making their annual holiday trip to Hawaii, where Barack Obama spent most of his childhood

Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying their annual sunny holiday stay in Hawaii, continuing a decades-long family tradition of celebrating Christmas in the place where the former president grew up.

On Saturday, the former president was photographed swimming in the Pacific Ocean, while the couple's daughters — 20-year-old Sasha and 23-year-old Malia — were spotted nearby, relaxing on stand-up paddleboards.

This year's vacation comes as Sasha is currently on winter break from the University of Michigan and Malia is navigating life as a college graduate, after graduating from Harvard University in the spring.

The trip also comes at a turbulent time for the country, which is grappling with the omicron variant of COVID-19. Earlier this week, 57-year-old Michelle appeared in an ad alongside several celebrity moms, urging people to get vaccinated.

During the onset of COVID-19 in the U.S., Sasha and Malia spent more time at home — which was frustrating at times, but also brought the family closer.

"This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls," Mrs. Obama previously told PEOPLE. "Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they've made our relationships with our children even stronger."

The Obamas have made periodic trips to Hawaii for years, previously enjoying everything from the Honolulu Zoo to area animal parks to basketball games and rounds of golf.

The former president, now 59, was raised in the Aloha State for most of his childhood, moving to Los Angeles after high school, and eventually finishing his studies at Columbia University in New York City and, later, Harvard University in Boston.

His his first trip to the mainland U.S. came when he was about 11 years old and flew to the U.S. with his mother, grandmother and 2-year-old sister, Maya, for a road trip across the country.