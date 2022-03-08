There are numerous theories about the original meaning, as the symbol has spread among many Russians sharing support for the widely denounced invasion of Ukraine

The Letter 'Z' Suddenly Seems Like It's Everywhere in Russia: What Does It Mean?

The letter "Z" all of a sudden seems to be everywhere in Russia amid the widely denounced invasion of Ukraine, even though the letter doesn't even exist in the Cyrillic alphabet.

The letter was first spotted painted by hands on thousands of tanks and other military vehicles along the Ukrainian border. Since the war began on Feb. 24, it has popped up on the sides of buildings in Russian cities, on social media, on hats and hoodies sold online and even on a Russian gymnast's uniform at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, leading to her being reprimanded

Brands highlighted the letter in logos. Regional officials have even added it to place names. Sick children, standing in a crooked line to form the letter, posed for pictures at a hospice.

It may be an unlikely way for Russians to share a view on the conflict — many of them in support of the fighting — given that the letter doesn't exist in the Cyrillic alphabet used in the language (its closest version looks more like a 3).

But the symbol has certainly caught on, that much is clear. What it means to those using it is not.

Initially, it was believed to possibly be a marker for military vehicles — emblazoned with other letters and symbols — to avoid friendly fire. Or did it stand for zapad, the Russian word for west, where Russian troops were stationed in preparation for war?

Another theory suggested it stood for the last name of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Letter Z in Russia Credit: Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock

The meaning of the letter came up in a heated exchange between the Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors to the U.N. during a Security Council meeting on Monday, according to The New York Times.

When the Ukrainian diplomat suggested "Z" stood for zveri, which means "animals" in Russian, the Russian counterpart insinuated an insult, saying his people understand who the animals really are.

A writer for The New Yorker reports that Russia's Defense Ministry said the "Z" could be used to represent za, which means "for" in Russian so that when combined with the image of children, the message would be "for the children."

Written next to a word like "victory," it's understood as "for victory," which is how Russian officials reportedly explained use of the letter on social media.

Some protesters in Russia, where dissent is a risky pursuit, appeared to follow that last theory while holding signs that said "zachem," according to The Guardian.

In English, the phrase is interpreted as "For what?"

Letter Z in Russia Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a 2 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."