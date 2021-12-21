The bipartisan panel said evidence shows Rep. Scott Perry "had an important role in the efforts to install" Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general in the weeks leading up to the election certification

Jan. 6 Committee Wants to Know What a GOP Congressman Knew About Plans to Overturn Election for Trump

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and members of the House Freedom Caucus conduct a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, outside the Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The bipartisan committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots is seeking more information from Republican Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania lawmaker who has been linked to a plan to oust the former acting attorney general in favor of an official who would bolster Donald Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud and keep Trump in the White House.

In a statement, Perry said he did not recognize the authority of the House of Representatives panel but had, he insisted, "immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent."

In their letter sent to Perry on Monday, the House committee said it "received evidence from multiple witnesses that [Perry] had an important role in the efforts to install" Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general in the weeks leading up to the election being certified.

Earlier this year, Clark had to deny a lengthy New York Times report that he had "been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results."

"In the weeks before January 6th, then-President Trump's appointees at the Justice Department informed the President repeatedly that his claims of election fraud were not supported by the evidence, and that the election was not, in fact, stolen," the House committee letter reads. "Then-President Trump considered appointing Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General, as Mr. Clark pressed his Department of Justice superiors to use agency authorities to challenge the election results."

Perry confirmed back in January, in a statement released by his office, that he introduced Trump to Clark, who was then an assistant attorney general at the Justice Department.

The committee letter requests additional information from Perry and requests that he speak with investigators either later this month or in the new year.

According to The Washington Post, it's unclear if he would be subject to the panel's subpoena and enforcement powers as a sitting legislator.

The House committee cites "multiple text and other communications" by Perry, including evidence of encrypted communications via the Signal app, with Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"In addition, we have information indicating that you communicated at various relevant times with the White House and others involved in other relevant topics, including regarding allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted," the letter to Perry continues.

In his statement, Perry said he wouldn't be cooperating and took aim at other issues.

"I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives," he said. "I decline this entity's request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created and refuse to address at our southern border."

The letter to Perry comes on the heels of the dozens of subpoenas issued by the committee to former Trump administration officials.

Former Chief of Staff Meadows, former senior advisers to the president Stephen Miller and Jason Miller; former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Trump's re-election campaign manager, Bill Stepien; and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn have all been compelled to bring forward documents related to the investigation.

A recent report by the Times detailed a meeting attended by several of those top aides (including Meadows, McEnany and Perry) held days after the election was called for Joe Biden.

The Times reported that the meeting, held at Trump's campaign office in Arlington, Virginia, saw the aides devise a strategy of attacking the election as tainted and alleging voter fraud as a means of keeping Trump in office.

Numerous state audits, recounts and legal attempts to overturn the results have since reaffirmed Biden's win, however. Elections officials and judges across the country and the political spectrum have said there is no evidence of widespread wrongdoing.

Earlier this week, one House committee member investigating the Jan. 6 riots — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger — told CNN's Jake Tapper the committee is also looking into whether Trump himself broke the law with his involvement in the attack by a mob of his own supporters as Congress was certifying the election.

"I don't want to go there yet to say, 'Do I believe he has [committed a crime]'? I think that's obviously a pretty big thing to say. We want to know though, and I think we'll — by the end of our investigation and by the time our report is out — have a pretty good idea," Kinzinger, 43, said on CNN's State of the Union. "We'll be able to have out on the public record anything Justice Department needs maybe in pursuit of that."