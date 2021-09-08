The Characters in Impeachment: American Crime Story and Their Real-Life Counterparts

Monica Lewinsky (right), played by Beanie Feldstein in Impeachment, is a former White House intern whose affair with President Bill Clinton spanned from 1995 to 1997, starting when she was a 22-year-old working in the West Wing and he was 49. Their relationship became the focus of his impeachment trial in December 1998.

Lewinsky acted as a producer on the show and helped to prep Feldstein. The actress has said she grew close to Lewinsky in the process.

"Ryan Murphy himself said, 'This should not be told without your perspective.' And I couldn't agree with him more," Feldstein told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) of Lewinsky's behind-the-scenes role. Feldstein also said she hopes Lewinsky will be seen in a "different light" after Impeachment: American Crime Story airs.