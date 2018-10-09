Texas Woman Goes Viral with Parody Song Mocking Trump's Idea That It's a 'Scary Time' for Men

A week after Donald Trump reacted to the sexual assault allegations against now Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh by saying “it’s a scary time for young men in America,” one woman’s epic response to the president has gone viral.

Lynzy Lab Stewart shared a ukulele-backed song titled “A Scary Time” in which she sings about male privilege and the many reasons women have to fear men, ranging from being raped to feeling belittled for speaking out about sexual assault.

“It’s a really scary time for boys and men right now. So I wrote a song about it,” Stewart wrote on Instagram Monday.

Some of the sarcastic lyrics in the Texas dancer and choreographer’s song include: “It’s really tough when your reputation’s on the line/ And any woman you’ve assaulted could turn up anytime/ Yeah, it sure is a scary time for guys.”

RELATED: Trump’s Attack on Christine Blasey Ford Recalls How He’s Mocked His Own Sexual Assault Accusers

Lynzy Lab Stewart; Donald Trump Lynzy Lab/Youtube; Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Though she does not name Trump or Kavanaugh in her song, Stewart does make references to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, who claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. (Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.)

“I can’t speak out against my rapist after 35 years/ I can’t be taken seriously if I’m holding back tears/ and I can’t ever speak earnestly about all my fears/ But it sure is a scary time for dudes,” Stewart sings.

Stewart’s song also serves as a call to action for people to take initiative by voting.

“It’s time for women to rise up/ Use our collective voice/ The day to vote’s November 6, so let’s go make some noise,” she sings.

RELATED: Rage and Tears: Celebrities React to Kavanaugh’s Controversial Supreme Court Confirmation

Brett Kavanaugh Win McNamee/Getty

“A Scary Time” was created after Trump spoke with reporters on the White House lawn last Tuesday, defending Kavanaugh amid his controversial confirmation process.

“It is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of,” the president said. “This is a very, very — this is a very difficult time. What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice. It’s a very scary situation where you’re guilty until proven innocent. You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life and somebody could accuse you of something.”