Texas Sheriff Launches Investigation After Migrants Are Flown to Martha's Vineyard: 'They Were Preyed Upon'

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he has opened a criminal investigation into the transport of the migrants, calling it a plot to "lure" migrants to Martha's Vineyard "under false pretenses"

By
Published on September 20, 2022 02:32 PM
A Venezuelan migrant is led onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on the island of Marthaâs Vineyard. A group of migrants was flown to the island from Texas earlier this week, leaving them stranded. They are here being transferred to a Cape Cod military base.
Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

A Texas sheriff says he is opening a criminal investigation into the transport of a group of Venezuelan migrants from the Lone Star State to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that he was the one responsible for sending two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in what his office told outlets was a part of a "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies," DeSantis' office told CNN in a statement.

But critics slammed the move as a political stunt that comes as DeSantis is rumored to be mulling a run for higher office.

And some have questioned the tactics used to transport the migrants.

NPR reported that some migrants said they had been approached outside a shelter and lured into boarding the plane with promises of expedited work papers. The outlet further reported that the migrants were told they were traveling to Boston.

In a press conference held Monday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he has opened a criminal investigation in Texas into the transport of the migrants, citing what he claimed was a plot to "lure" migrants to Martha's Vineyard "under false pretenses."

"Our understanding is that a Venezuelan migrant was paid what we could call a bird-dog fee to recruit approximately 50 migrants from the area around a migrant resource center," Salazar, a Democrat, said.

The sheriff continued: "As we understand it, 48 migrants were, I will use the word 'lured' under false pretenses into staying at a hotel for a couple of days. They were shuttled to an airplane where they were flown to Florida and then eventually flown to Martha's Vineyard. Again, under false pretenses."

According to Salazar, the migrants were "promised work," among other things.

"They were taken to Martha's Vineyard, from what we can gather, for little more than a photo op, a video op — and then they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha's Vineyard," Salazar said.

Salazar said the 48 migrants were "here legally in our country. They have every right to be where they are. And I believe they were preyed upon [by] somebody from out of state [and] lured with promises of a better life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Conservative governors in Texas and Arizona have also sent migrants from their states to more liberal-leaning areas such as Washington, D.C. in recent months.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claimed last week after two buses of migrants arrived at the U.S. Naval Observatory — Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C. CNN reports that the volunteers who staff the observatory were surprised at their arrival, and had not been previously notified.

That move came after Abbott, who is running for reelection this year, announced in April that he was busing migrants from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple.

Speaking about the move, Abbott blamed Biden for what he called a "refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies."

In May, Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey made a similar move, sending migrants from his state's southern border to Washington, D.C., as well.

Related Articles
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Ron DeSantis Takes Credit for Sending Planes of Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Two bus-loads of migrants from Central and South America arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory early in the morning in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2022. Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed the migrants, which numbered between 75 and 100 people, from Eagle Pass, Texas to the VP's residence. Gov Abbott busses migrants to Vice President Harris's house in DC, Washington, USA - 15 Sep 2022
Are DeSantis and Abbott Breaking Human Trafficking Laws by Sending Migrants to Blue States?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Vice President Kamala Harris met with community leaders and made an announcement of the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC), a coalition of 24 companies and foundations that will be investing tens of billions of dollars in underserved communities. She also announced new policy initiatives that will help advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s work in supporting Community Development Financial Institutions Funds (CDFIs), small businesses, and community infrastructure. Vice President Harris was joined by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Mayor Adams, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves, and Department of the Treasury Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)
N.Y.C. Mayor Adams Condemns Texas Gov. Abbott for Busing Migrants to His City: 'Disgusting'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 53: Migrants Were 'Abandoned,' Says Archbishop
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Ashley Biden and Joe Biden
Was Ashley Biden's Diary Stolen? How the President's Daughter Got Caught in Legal Fight After a Leak
Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Say They're Ready to Be Joe Biden's Vice President Pick
Kamala, Warren & More: The Notable Names Joe Biden Has Considered to Be His Running Mate
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Says State Will Build Its Own Border Wall After Biden Squashed Trump's Plan
Murdaugh Family
'Big Family, Old Money, New Drama': Inside the Powerful S.C. Family at Center of Murder Mystery 
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time