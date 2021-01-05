Texas Rep. Kay Granger Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Appearing on House Floor

Granger previously received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech last month, according to her spokesperson

A Texas lawmaker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after appearing on the House floor Sunday.

Kay Granger (R-Tx) of the House Appropriations Committee tested positive on Monday, spokesperson Sarah Flaim shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"When she arrived in DC for the beginning of the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Kay Granger was tested for coronavirus in accordance with the Attending Physician’s guidance for Members when traveling from their home state," Flaim's statement said.

"She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined," Flaim added. "Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great! She will remain under the care of her doctor."

The House Appropriations Committee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The vaccine has an efficacy rate of about 52 percent after the first dose and 95 percent after the second dose, which is administered three weeks after the first, the New York Times reported. The Food and Drug Administration said last month that within 10 days of the first dose, the vaccine begins to provide protection, though it was unclear how long that protection would last without the second dose.

The longtime politician participated in House floor votes on Sunday before she was aware of her COVID-19 test result. Monday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reminded members to follow social distancing rules and wear masks, The Hill reported.

Granger self-quarantined in July when she was exposed to COVID-19 on an airplane as she sat next to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tx) before he tested positive.