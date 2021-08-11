The warrants come after Democratic lawmakers fled the Lonestar State in July in a move meant to temporarily deny Republicans the ability to pass election reforms they say would make it harder to vote

Texas House Speaker Signs Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled the State in Protest of Voting Bill

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has signed 52 arrest warrants for state Democrats who last month staged a walkout in protest of what they say are overly restrictive voting measures.

Democratic lawmakers in Texas fled the Lonestar State in July aboard two chartered jets in a surprise move meant to temporarily deny Republicans the ability to pass election reforms they say would make it harder to vote.

The arrest warrants signed Tuesday — an attempt to force the lawmakers to come back home after they effectively paralyzed the state's House of Representatives — came after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that who refuse to comply could be detained by law enforcement and brought back to the state Capitol.

The surprise move made by Texas Democrats (known as a quorum break) was made in protest of a proposal that reportedly includes restrictions on 24-hour and drive-thru voting as well as changes to ID requirements.

Their effort to block votes on the measure was decried as a stunt by conservatives, with the state's Republican governor even threatening jail time.

Meanwhile, Democrats hailed the lawmakers, who headed to Washington, D.C., even meeting with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In D.C., the Texas Democrats have been pressing Congress to pass the For the People Act (which is stalled in the Senate) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would require certain jurisdictions to receive approval from the federal government before making changes to their voting rules.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the arrest warrants stipulate that any Democrats who are arrested would not face criminal charges or fines, and instead be brought to the House chamber.

Some Texas Democrats have already returned to the state, the Texas Tribune reported earlier this week, though the House has so far still been short of the 100-member threshold required to conduct business.

Democrats' July exodus from Texas follows a walkout they staged in June to quash SB 7, a measure they argued amounted to draconian voter suppression. The protest prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to convene a 30-day special session of the legislature in which he promised to address "election integrity." Following their second walkout, Abbott convened a second special session.

The news from Texas comes after GOP lawmakers across the country, partially spurred by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election rigging, have pushed for laws that would limit early and mail-in voting, among other changes.