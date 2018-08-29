Normally, digging into a politician’s past can ruin their career, but for Rep. Beto O’Rourke, it skyrocketed him to national attention for being totally cool.

O’Rourke, 41, a Democrat, is running for Republican Ted Cruz‘s Senate seat, and in an effort to discredit him, the Texas GOP tweeted out multiple throwback photos of the El Paso native on Tuesday. In the first, a younger O’Rourke holds a skateboard. The next is a group shot of O’Rourke’s former punk rock band, Foss, and the last is his mugshot.

The Texas GOP sent the images into the Twittersphere as retaliation for O’Rourke refusing to debate Cruz this Friday, as shown in the captions. “Sorry, can’t debate. We have a gig,” one reads. Another states, “Sorry, I’m going to have to skate on the debate on Friday. I just got the killer board. I’m sure the voters won’t mind.”

According to Vox.com, O’Rourke was arrested twice in his 20s — once for jumping a fence at University of Texas’s El Paso campus and a misdemeanor drunk driving arrest — but never convicted.

The House rep for Texas’ 16th congressional district addressed his conflicts with law enforcement in 2017, telling a local paper, “Both incidents were due to poor judgment and I have no excuse for my behavior then. However, since then, I have used my opportunities to serve my community and my state. I’m grateful for the second chance and believe that we all deserve second chances.”

So Beto has been ducking debates with Senator Ted Cruz. We can't imagine why, but we do have a few ideas… pic.twitter.com/3n2HtwY9pQ — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018

Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans… pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018

There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation… pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018

Soon after, Twitter users started questioning the GOP’s logic when sharing the images — because what’s really that shameful about being in a rock band?

“This makes me like him more,” one person wrote. “We need elected officials who’ve lived life, who aren’t walking corpses in suits.”

This makes me like him more. We need elected officials who've lived life, who aren't walking corpses in suits. #backfire — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 29, 2018

Another even replied with footage of O’Rourke playing the guitar in 1994.

Here's a minute and a half of @BetoORourke's trash punk band Foss tearing it up on El Paso TV in 1994. Coincidentally, this is the same year human cheese curd @tedcruz was inhaling his own farts at a "Republicans Take Back the House Party" at Harvard. #BetoforTexas pic.twitter.com/dx3juAtb4o — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) August 29, 2018

The incumbent’s ability to make friends and preferred social activities were also called into question.

Definitely don't want to vote for this cool guy who did fun stuff and had friends. — ''Macho Man'' Rand Paul's Neighbor (@Neighbormania) August 29, 2018

here’s what ted cruz and beto o’rourke were doing to unwind during roughly the same period pic.twitter.com/yxsXGaaF0y — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile, O’Rourke’s mugshot had people doing a double-take.

My mugshot WISHES omg https://t.co/wqUChNf7mn — cynthia frost/nixon (@sydneyjanexo) August 29, 2018

Beto slide into my dms tho https://t.co/aGskXxYZpq — P. E. Moskowitz (@ptrmsk) August 29, 2018

At this stage in his campaign, O’Rourke is no stranger to going viral.

Last week, a speech he gave at a town hall advocating in favor of 2017’s NFL protests garnered more than 200,000 retweets on NowThis’s page.

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

“Peaceful, nonviolent protests, including taking a knee at a football game to point out that black men, unarmed, black teenagers, unarmed, and black children, unarmed, are being killed at a frightening level right now, including by members of law enforcement, without accountability, and without justice,” O’Rourke said to applause from the audience.

“And this problem — as grave as it is — is not going to fix itself,” he continued. “They’re frustrated, frankly, with people like me and those in positions of public trust and power, who have been unable to resolve this or bring justice for what has been done and to stop it from continuing to happen in this country,” he continued.

O’Rourke added, “And so nonviolently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem to ensure that we fix it,” he concluded. “That is why they are doing it. And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, in any place.”