Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Booked on DUI After Attending Bonnaroo Music Festival

"I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest," Tre Hargett said in a statement after being detained by the Tullahoma Police Department on Friday night

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett comments on coronavirus guidelines as they apply to election polling sites, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Maryville Tenn. Hargett visited the Blount County Public Library to check on polling site procedures. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been charged with driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Hargett, 53, was booked into the Coffee County Jail by the Tullahoma Police Department on Friday evening, and was later released on Saturday morning after posting a $2,000 bail, local news station WKRN-TV reports.

Hargett expressed his remorse for his actions in a statement issued by his office following his release.

"On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Hargett said, per The Tennessean. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock (10561649a) Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, left, attends a House session, in Nashville, Tenn. Hargett, who had previously argued the original 2019 voter registration law would bolster election security, is submitting a separate bill in 2020 that will criminalize "intentional dissemination of misinformation" surrounding the qualifications to vote, voter registration requirements, voter eligibility and polling dates, times and locations Voter Registration Tennessee, Nashville, USA - 15 Apr 2019 Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

"I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward," the statement added.

The Tullahoma Police Department, as well as a representative for Hargett, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Secretary of State is expected to appear in court on July 14, according to WKRN-TV.

Hargett was elected by the Tennessee General Assembly to serve as Tennessee's 37th secretary of state in 2009 and re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

The Bonnaroo Music Festival is an annual four-day event that takes place in Manchester, Tennessee.