Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Booked on DUI After Attending Bonnaroo Music Festival
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been charged with driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival.
Hargett, 53, was booked into the Coffee County Jail by the Tullahoma Police Department on Friday evening, and was later released on Saturday morning after posting a $2,000 bail, local news station WKRN-TV reports.
Hargett expressed his remorse for his actions in a statement issued by his office following his release.
"On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Hargett said, per The Tennessean. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest."
"I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward," the statement added.
The Tullahoma Police Department, as well as a representative for Hargett, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The Secretary of State is expected to appear in court on July 14, according to WKRN-TV.
Hargett was elected by the Tennessee General Assembly to serve as Tennessee's 37th secretary of state in 2009 and re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.
The Bonnaroo Music Festival is an annual four-day event that takes place in Manchester, Tennessee.
It was previously canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 after the campground was flooded by excessive rain from Hurricane Ida.