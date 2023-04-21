Tenn. Lawmaker Who Called for the Ouster of Three Democrats Resigns After Violating Harassment Policy

The 39-year-old Republican had served as vice chair of the House Republican Caucus and made headlines when, earlier this month, he condemned three of his Democratic colleagues for allegedly breaking decorum while protesting for gun reform on the chamber floor

By
Published on April 21, 2023 03:41 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=568363148631701&set=pb.100063740618728.-2207520000.&type=3. Scotty Campbell/Facebook
Scotty Campbell. Photo: Scotty Campbell/Facebook

Tennessee Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell has resigned after the state's House Ethics Committee found that he violated the legislature's workplace discrimination and harassment policy following reports he sexually harassed an intern — just weeks after he made headlines for voting to eject three Democrats for protesting gun violence.

NewsChannel5 reports that Campbell resigned from the Tennessee General Assembly on Thursday, hours after a bipartisan group of lawmakers issued a memorandum finding that he of violated the legislature's workplace discrimination and harassment policy.

The 39-year-old Republican had served as vice chair of the House Republican Caucus and made headlines when, earlier this month, he condemned three of his Democratic colleagues for allegedly breaking decorum while protesting for gun reform on the chamber floor.

Campbell ultimately voted in favor of removing all three Democrats — Reps. Justin J. Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson — from their positions. Pearson and Jones, who are Black, were expelled from the Republican-majority state House of Representatives, while the effort to oust Johnson, who is white, failed by one vote.

Speaking to local news channel WCYB, Campbell said: "If you were in court and behaved like those three did, you would have been found in contempt of court."

Both Pearson and Jones were ultimately reappointed to their positions following a nationwide outcry.

Meanwhile, a Tennessee ethics subcommittee acting in secret has been investigating Campbell, ultimately finding that the Republican had made inappropriate and suggestive remarks to at least one legislative intern, who is 19 years old and lived in the same apartment building as the lawmaker.

News Channel 5 reports that an email sent by the victim to officials at her university revealed that Campbell "made comments about how ... he was in his apartment imagining that [she and another female intern] were performing sexual acts on one another and how it drove him crazy knowing that was happening so close to him."

Campbell also allegedly offered the victim edibles after she went to his apartment to return a wrench and began asking her more sexually-charged questions.

"I told him absolutely not, and he begged me for several hugs," her email says, the outlet reports.

She continued: "I was getting progressively more afraid and uncomfortable. He then reached out his hand towards me and grabbed me around my neck. I recoiled and said I felt sick and immediately left. That was the last night I ever spoke with or saw him. I blocked his number after that."

According to News Channel 5, "potentially thousands of dollars have been spent" to relocate the victim from that building into a new one for the remainder of her internship.

When asked about the allegations, Campbell told the outlet: "I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property. I think conversations are consensual once that is verbally agreed to. If I choose to talk to any intern in the future, it will be recorded."

