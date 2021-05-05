"As he continued to talk, I was like — he has this wrong," a colleague later said. "There's nothing right about this conclusion"

Lawmaker Slammed After Saying Three-Fifths Compromise Ended Slavery: 'Nothing Right About This'

A Tennessee lawmaker was quickly chastised by colleagues in Tennessee for his remarks praising the Three-Fifths Compromise on slavery during a Tuesday debate on the statehouse floor.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty, a white Republican, incorrectly told his colleagues that the 1787 agreement between the northern and southern states was "for the purpose of ending slavery."

Not so: The compromise was an infamous solution agreed upon during the Constitutional Convention to count enslaved people as three-fifths of a person when determining population for taxation and political representation.

Lafferty's incorrect remark came during a debate over whether to teach systemic racism in schools.

The Tennessean reports that the lawmaker, who did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday, at one point mockingly asked his colleagues to take out a piece of paper and "write down their best guess" as to the purpose of the compromise.

After making his false statement, Lafferty was reportedly given a round of applause by some of his GOP colleagues.

Others reacted critically, however.

"I thought it was horrible," Democratic state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, the chairman of the General Assembly's Black Caucus, told The New York Times.

In a statement Wednesday, Parkinson said: "Rep. Lafferty's statement about how the Three-Fifths Compromise was created to end slavery was alarming but the real insult was when the House Republicans clapped for him when he finished his diatribe."

Others expressed disbelief as well.

"As he continued to talk, I was like — he has this wrong," Tennessee state Rep. Sam McKenzie told CNN. "There's nothing right about this conclusion."

McKenzie, a Democrat, told the network that Lafferty's false assertion highlighted "the lack of knowledge" some state Republicans have about the country's treatment of Black people.

McKenzie also criticized GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of the state House of Representatives bill to ban teaching "critical race theory" in schools for trying to change history. That theory has become a flashpoint among conservatives for its focus on the role of race in larger social issues.

"It's unfortunate that we as a legislature don't want to teach our kids an accurate and full display of what the history is that made this country a great country but with a lot of dark, dark days," McKenzie said on CNN.

Justin Lafferty Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty | Credit: Justin Lafferty for State Representative 89th District/Facebook

GOP lawmakers in Arkansas, Idaho, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Rhode Island have all recently pushed to limit how schools teach about race and racism, taking issue with the Times' 1619 Project, for example.

Republicans in Colorado and Oregon have made false arguments in recent years that are similar to Lafferty's remarks on Tuesday, the Times reports.

The efforts follow former President Donald Trump's call last year for U.S. schools teach a "pro-American" curriculum that would've skirted systemic racism.

Describing Lafferty's comments as a "diatribe," state Rep. Parkinson similarly criticized Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday for trying to "whitewash" history.

He said "conversations around race are very uncomfortable in the Tennessee legislature."