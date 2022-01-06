"Totally lost my junk," state Rep. Jeremy Faison said in a statement after the incident at Providence Academy gym in Johnson City. "It was completely stupid of me"

Tenn. Lawmaker Apologizes for Trying to Pull Down Pants of High School Basketball Ref: 'I Was Bad Wrong'

A Tennessee lawmaker apologized for losing his temper during a high school boys' basketball game on Tuesday and trying to yank down the pants of a referee.

"I acted the fool tonight," Republican state Rep. Jeremy Faison said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm hoping to be able to make it right."

Faison, 45, was courtside in the Providence Academy gym in Johnson City during a game against Lakeway Christian Academy of White Pine when players scrambled to grab a loose ball at the end of the third quarter.

A referee called technical fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct against players from both teams, which prompted Faison to take the court.

Faison — whose son plays for the visiting team, according to local station WJHL — approached the referee. A Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association report, cited by various news outlets, says Fasion was told by the official, Paul Pendleton, to leave the court.

"You can't tell me to leave the floor, this was your fault," Faison reportedly responded.

Video from a live stream of the game shows Faison's attempt to pull down the pants of the referee before marching off.

"For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event," Faison said in the statement he posted on Twitter. "It's not Christian and it's not mature and it's embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts."

Following protocol, Pendleton filed a report with the TSSAA, according to The Tennessean, which also reports that there was a request for police though they were never called.

Faison tried to jerk Pendleton's pants "down and off," according to the TSSAA report.

"Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym. I've never really lost my temper for all to see, but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me," Faison said. "Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong."