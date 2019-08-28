Teen, 17, Invites People to Register to Vote in Long Lines for Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches

Image zoom David Ledbetter CNN

One North Carolina teenager found a way to make use of the long lines for Popeyes’ viral chicken sandwich.

David Ledbetter, a high school senior, handed out sample ballots and voter registration forms to people standing in line outside of a Charlotte, North Carolina, Popeyes location on Saturday, according to CNN.

“We were seeing how long the lines were [at Popeyes] and figured we would try to go get individuals to vote,” Ledbetter, 17, told the outlet. “I was just hoping that the individuals would register to vote.”

Ledbetter and his group, including a local attorney named Stephanie Sneed, ran out of forms on Saturday but didn’t keep an exact tally of how many people they talked to. Sneed told CNN that she was impressed with how easily Ledbetter interacted with the Popeyes customers.

“Because he’s young, he has a new perspective on candidates engaging with young people,” she said. “He’s already engaged and it’s in his makeup.”

According to CNN, Ledbetter is no stranger to community activism. He co-founded a local organization called Imagine This, which “promotes college and career readiness” to Charlotte high school students.

Though he’s not able to vote at 17, he told the outlet he’s already pre-registered for when he turns 18.

“I like engaging with the community and I have aspirations with helping people and making society better as a whole,” he said.

On Tuesday, Popeyes announced that they were sold out of the popular chicken sandwich.

The beloved fast-food chain revealed the devastating news on Twitter this week that the sandwich is sold out, writing, “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich,” alongside a video compilation of dozens of people enjoying the new food menu item.

The clip also included footage of the many lines that wrapped around the chain all over the country — as well as a clip of the sandwich being sold on eBay for over $7,000.

“Unfortunately, we’re sold out (for now),” Popeyes wrote in the caption, adding in the video that they “pinky swear” it’ll be back.

The announcement came less than a month after Popeyes launched the new food item on Aug. 12. The sandwich quickly went viral, with everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Gayle King raving about it on social media.