School Board Votes to Fire Teacher Who Asked Trump to Deport 'Illegal Students from Mexico' in Tweets

A Texas teacher is facing termination of her employment in the Fort Worth Independent School District after she sent racially insensitive tweets about illegal immigration on the United States’ Southern border.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth ISD school board voted “unanimously to terminate the employment of teacher Georgia Clark,” according to the school district’s Facebook page.

Clark’s tweets, which were posted on a now-deleted account with the handle @Rebecca1939, were racially charged and aimed at students from Mexico.

The district told CBS News that Clark admitted to tweeting, “FW ISD is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside HS has been taken over by them” and “I really do need a contact here in FW who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system.”

Her tweets tagged Donald Trump, according to screenshots taken by a Dallas/Fort Worth CBS News reporter.

The next step of Clark’s termination is an “appeal phase” with the Texas Education Agency in which the English teacher has 15 days to file an appeal, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

If Clark requests a due process hearing, then the education commissioner can appoint a hearing officer. A hearing would typically then occur within 60 days of the appeal, the outlet reported. The board will then conduct another vote, based on the officer’s recommendation.

She is currently on paid administrative leave, according to the Star-Telegram.

“Once the tweets came to light, so, too, did other allegations, and it was my professional judgment that it was in the best interest of the district,” Superintendent Kent P. Scribner told the Star-Telegram of the proposed termination after the vote this week.

“This board has a strong record of supporting students and their quest for success, college, career and community leadership,” he added. “Fort Worth serves 86,000 students, and it is our goal that we treat each one with dignity and respect, and based on the information that we have, we think this is the most responsible recommendation at this time.”

Before the vote this week, Clark underwent an investigation by the district for both inappropriate behavior and violation of the district’s social media policy, the Star-Telegram reported.

Scribner addressed the scandal in a message sent to parents last week and obtained by CBS News.

“There has been much talk in the news and on the Internet about the use of social media by our staff,” he wrote. “Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership. Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Neither Clark nor her attorney immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.