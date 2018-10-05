Susan Collins to Vote Yes on Kavanaugh Confirmation: Here's Where the Other Swing Senators Stand

On Friday, the Senate voted 51-49 to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to final vote, expected to take place on Saturday, after no more than 30 hours of floor debate.

With most Republicans in favor of confirming the judge and most Democrats against as of this afternoon, there were only a handful of swing senators who will determine Kavanaugh’s fate. Here’s where they stand.

After voting to advance Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the full Senate, swing-vote Senator Susan Collins of Maine delivered a lengthy speech Friday afternoon revealing her intention to vote yes to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Collins was effusive in praising Kavanaugh’s qualifications for the position, but also conceded the complicated nature of the decision, voicing her support for the #MeToo movement and stating that she believes his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, was in fact assaulted. Collins suggested, however, that she did not believe Ford was assaulted by Kavanaugh. (Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.)

“Our Supreme Court confirmation process has been in steady decline for more than 30 years. One can only hope that the Kavanaugh nomination is where the process has finally hit rock bottom,” Collins said during her speech on Capitol Hill. “I understand both viewpoints… But certain fundamental legal principles about due process, the presumption of innocence and fairness do bare on my thinking and I cannot abandon them.”

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has said he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh on Saturday unless new information from the FBI investigation emerges beforehand. According to NBC’s Alex Moe, Flake “doesn’t see what would change. Says was a hard decision for everybody.”

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Details Being Sexual Assaulted as a Teenager in Emotional Speech at Senator’s Office

SEN FLAKE says he plans to vote yes tomorrow on Kavanaugh unless something big changes and he doesn’t see what would change. Says was a hard decision for everybody. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 5, 2018

Jeff Flake BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

After voting against moving Kavanaugh’s nomination forward on Friday morning, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she believes Kavanaugh “is a good man… but the right man for the court,” Politico reported. Calling the decision the most difficult one she’s had to make in office, Murkowski said she plans to vote no on Saturday.

Lisa Murkowski Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

RELATED: Democrat Hill Intern Arrested for Posting Private Contact Info for 3 Republican Senators

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota announced Thursday night that she’d vote against Kavanaugh both Friday and Saturday. “After doing my due diligence and now that the record is apparently closed, I will vote against his confirmation,” she told a local ABC affiliate. She added in a statement on Twitter that she took issue with his temperament and that she believes “Dr. Ford had nothing to gain and everything to lose by coming forward with her deeply personal story.”

My statement on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh: pic.twitter.com/exZcK78JtF — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) October 4, 2018

The only Democrat to vote in favor of Kavanaugh, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia shocked the public when he voted yes in Friday morning’s cloture vote, helping advance Kavanaugh to a final confirmation vote. But as of Friday afternoon, Manchin hasn’t confirmed which way he’ll vote on Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski Detained While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

After Thursday’s hearings, where Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — one of three women to accuse him of sexual misconduct — testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, President Donald Trump called for an FBI investigation into his nominee. (Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.)

After a week of interviews and other research — which critics have called inadequate — the FBI submitted its report early Thursday. The Senate then deliberated, deciding on a cloture vote on Friday morning, which Kavanaugh narrowly passed.