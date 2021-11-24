Sweden Selects the Country's First Female Prime Minister

Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, who previously served as finance minister, became Sweden’s first female prime minister in the country’s history

Sweden has made history by selecting its first female prime minister.

On Wednesday, Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson was elected as the successor to Stefan Löfven, who resigned from the position in August, Reuters reports. The 54-year-old previously served as the finance minister since 2014.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to BBC, 117 members of parliament voted for Andersson while 174 voted against her and 57 members abstained. Though she did not win the election, the Swedish Constitution reportedly states that the prime minister can govern as long as a majority — at least 175 lawmakers — isn't against them, per the outlet.

Magdalena Andersson Credit: FREDRIK PERSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Along with being Sweden's first female prime minister, Andersson is also the first female to lead any of the Nordic countries — Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

As she steps into her new role, Andersson said she will focus on the welfare of the country and law and order.

"Sweden is a fantastic country, but we are facing a number of serious problems," she told reporters, Politico reports. "I plan to lift every stone to break segregation and push back the violent crime which is plaguing Sweden … and I also want to begin the process of getting a grip on the welfare state to ensure that all workers can enjoy decent conditions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the historic win, independent lawmaker Amineh Kakabaveh shared that the decision comes just as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of equal suffrage for the nation, the Independent reports.

"If women are only allowed to vote but are never elected to the highest office, democracy is not complete," said Kakabaveh, per the outlet. "There is something symbolic in this decision."