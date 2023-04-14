'Swarm' 's Dominique Fishback Wants to Work with Malia Obama Again: 'She's So Cool'

"Maybe we can do something together," said Fishback of working with Obama, who was a writer on the Amazon Prime Video series

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on April 14, 2023 10:05 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Dominique Fishback and Malia Ann attend the "Swarm" Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)
Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty

Malia Obama's future in Hollywood is bright.

Swarm star Dominique Fishback recalled working with the budding screenwriter on Donald Glover and Janine Nabers's Amazon Prime Video series during an interview with E! News, raving that Obama, 24, is "so intelligent" and "so cool."

"When we did the mall scene in the first episode, she was there for a while," said Fishback. "We got to talk. We plan on meeting up and chatting and continuing to build our relationship."

She also hopes to collaborate again, adding: "I just want to know what she wants to do next. Maybe we can do something together."

Glover, 39, announced earlier this month that he's helping Malia, the oldest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, develop her first short film under his Gilga production banner.

Swarm - First Look
'Swarm'. Quantrell D. Colbert/Prime Video

"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," recalled Glover to GQ, noting that he told her: "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

The Golden Globe winner previously praised Obama's talent in an interview with Vanity Fair after tapping her to share her experiences for Swarm. "She's just like, an amazingly talented person," he said last March. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

Nabers said she wanted Obama "to get her feet wet" in the writers' room after she previously interned on Lena Dunham's Girls and for the Weinstein Company, in addition to working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant.

Donald Glover attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Swarm" at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room," Nabers said, adding: "She's a very professional person. She's an incredible writer and artist."

She explained, "We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing."

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Obamas' New Chapter: From Malia and Sasha Being Roommates to their Funny Family Text Chain

Swarm, which is now streaming on Prime Video, stars Fishback as Dre, a Houston-based fan whose obsession with a Beyoncé-esque pop star leads her down a dark and dangerous spiral.

