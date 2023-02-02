'Swarm' Creator Says Malia Obama Got 'Her Feet Wet in TV' in the Show's Writers Room

"[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room," Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 2, 2023 02:18 PM
malia obama
Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty

Malia Obama's latest boss is dishing on her work in the TV writer's room.

The former first daughter landed her first TV writing job after graduating from Harvard in 2021 for Amazon Prime series Swarm, which is co-created by Daniel Glover and Janine Nabers (who worked on HBO's Watchmen).

The creators tapped Obama, 24, to share her experiences for the drama, which tells the story of a young woman named Dre who is obsessed with a fictional pop star that resembles Beyoncé. Nabers recently opened up about what it was like to have her contribute to the show in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

"[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room," Nabers said.

"She's a very professional person," she added. "She's an incredible writer and artist."

For Obama — who previously held internships on Lena Dunham's Girls and at the Weinstein Company and worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant – Nabers said this was her chance to get an idea of whether she wanted to work full-time as a TV writer.

"We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing," Nabers explained.

Glover previously praised Malia's writing abilities and strong work ethic, telling Vanity Fair, "She's just like, an amazingly talented person." He continued, "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," the Golden Globe winner added. "Her writing style is great."

Obama Family, from left: Michelle, Sasha, Barack, Malia, posted on Michelle's Twitter for Thanksgiving 2019

Her parents, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are proud, too. The couple shared sweet tributes to her on social media to celebrate her 24th birthday in July 2022.

Michelle posted a throwback snap of her and Malia as a baby, writing: "24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I'm so proud of the beautiful, caring and driven young woman you've become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

The former president also shared a sweet photograph of the two when Malia was just a baby, writing: "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you've become—you'll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up."

