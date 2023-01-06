Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years

The veteran journalist will focus on her family, which includes longtime partner and current White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and their 8-year-old daughter

By
Published on January 6, 2023 01:38 PM
Suzanne Malveaux
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years.

CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post.

In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was leaving the job to focus on her family and pursue "some new opportunities," including a collaboration with the great-grandson of Nelson Mandela.

The veteran journalist's longtime partner is Karine Jean-Pierre, the current White House press secretary, and they share an 8-year-old daughter.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walks into the Brady Press Briefing Room for her first briefing at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Stepping into her new role after Jen Psaki left the White House, Jean-Pierre is the first immigrant, first Black person and the first openly LGBTQ person to be the White House press secretary. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Karine Jean-Pierre. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Malveaux, who was correspondent for NBC News based in Chicago and Washington, D.C. before joining CNN, said she will be "forever grateful for the opportunities CNN afforded me."

"I have felt especially honored to showcase the stories of human resilience from post-Katrina New Orleans to Cairo, Kabul, Washington, and Lviv," she wrote in the memo. "I hope my work helped our audiences better understand the world as it changed around us."

The Harvard graduate, whose father was the dean of the College of Medicine at Howard University, and whose mother was an early childhood educator who died from ALS in 2018, has reported on a wide scope of news in her two decades at the cable network.

Malveaux covered five Presidents, including Barack Obama's campaign, and was one of the first Black women at CNN to solo-anchor a weekday show.

Suzanne Malveaux
Suzanne Malveaux. Larry Busacca/Getty

"CNN's platform enabled me to bring global awareness to those brave people battling ALS, including my mother Myrna Malveaux who fought to keep us whole as a family during her illness," she wrote. "While I've thrived on the energy from covering breaking news and politics, the rhythm of my life has shifted to the more personal."

She added, "I love being a mom, and the time I have with my eight-year-old daughter is priceless. I am so thankful that my mother and daughter had a chance to develop a beautiful relationship before she passed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Malveaux said she approached the network last fall and asked to step away from her full-time role, and that "they supported me."

The reporter joins a number of personalities who have left the network in recent months including Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr and anchor-reporter Martin Savidge.

Hundreds of staff members were laid off last month, but Malveaux's exit is not related to the upheaval, per Deadline.

Earlier this week, newly retired Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger joined the CNN political team as a senior commentator.

Related Articles
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Phil Mattingly
CNN's Phil Mattingly Opens Up About Becoming Chief White House Correspondent — While Raising 4 Young Kids
Norah O’Donnell from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square
Here's What to Expect from Election Night Coverage on All the Major Networks
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre Will Become the First Black and First Openly Gay White House Press Secretary
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' with Hammer in His San Francisco Home Overnight: Reports
Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden
Joe Biden Heads to Florida to Meet with Ron DeSantis, Visit Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
Ed O’Keefe, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, and Margaret Brennan from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square
Behind the Scenes at CBS News' Election Headquarters as the Team Warms Up for the Political Super Bowl
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Paul Pelosi's Surgeons Successfully Repair Skull Fracture and Other 'Serious Injuries'
Jen Psaki
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Starts Work at NBC News: 'First Day. New Job.'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi Says She Is 'Heartbroken and Traumatized' After Husband Paul Was Attacked in Their Home
𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐓. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑/Instagram. President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members. https://www.instagram.com/p/CioXEJrr6G6/.
President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members at the White House
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Meet with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members
Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki Will Join MSNBC With New Show Debuting in 2023
Joe and Jill biden
Joe and Jill Biden Will Be Only Official U.S. Delegates at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Report