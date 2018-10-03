Rihanna, Christina Milian and Other Celebrities Allegedly Targeted by a Teenage Burglary Ring

Authorities have arrested four people who allegedly targeted the homes of Hollywood celebrities and high profile sports stars in a spate of burglaries over the past few months, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Three teenage boys and the mother of one of the suspects are accused of robbing a number of mansions and also having a burglary wish list featuring a who’s who of the A-List.

The celebrities and pro athletes were allegedly targeted by the burglars who studied their social media and tour schedule, Lillian L. Carranza, Commanding Officer of Commercial Crimes Division for the Los Angeles Police Department said during a press conference held Tuesday.

“The burglars believed no one would be home, and the homes would contain sought-after valuables that they might be interested in,” she said.

Police arrested Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 19, Tyress Lavon Williams, 19, and Damaji Corey Hall, 18, after they were pulled over on Sept. 27 in South Los Angeles after allegedly robbing Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods’ home in Woodland Hills.

LIVE: Press Conference to announce arrest of suspects for burglaries targeting actors, musicians and pro athletes https://t.co/qxdoAhpiyT — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2018

Carranza said three suspects were detained and later arrested after officers allegedly found property, including a firearm, which they identified as belonging to Woods.

LAPD alleges that the suspects were also responsible for the recent burglaries of homes belonging to Rihanna and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Christina Milian as well as her boyfriend French singer Matthieu “M. Pokora” Tota.

Ashle Jennifer Hall and Jshawne Lamon Daniels SplashNews.com

Tyress Lavon Williams and Damaji Corey Hall SplashNews.com

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities allegedly recovered more than $50,000 in cash, designer handbags, watches and jewelry, as well as a stolen vehicle at one of the suspects’ homes.

While searching the suspects’ homes, LAPD came across a list of future celebrity targets, which included homes of Viola Davis, LeBron James and Matt Damon, Carranza alleged.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Daniels, Williams and Hall were all charged with burglary. In addition Hall’s mother, 34-year-old Ashle Jennifer Hall, was charged with grand theft in association with stolen property and a firearm recovered from the vehicle.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and police believe the suspects may be involved in a number of other burglaries.

Police believed there are more people involved in the alleged burglary ring. Authorities allege the ring steal by doing what they have dubbed “flocking,” where by the group would allegedly all drive around the area in luxury cars and clothing.

“They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided,” Carranza said.

Police are trying to find the owners of numerous pieces of allegedly stolen property SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com

Designer bags were allegedly stolen during the break-ins Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kyle Richards Breaks Silence on Home Invasion: I Want My Kids to ‘Feel Safe’ After Burglary

“Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods,” Carranza added.

Carranza said the suspects would grab cash, guns, jewelry and designer goods within minutes, taking “flight” before alarm companies could respond or notify the owners.

RELATED: Details of Alleged Celebrity Burglary Ring Emerge

The four remain in police custody and have yet to make pleas. It is not clear if the group have engaged legal representation at this time.

The spate of robberies has been compared to those carried out by the infamous Bling Ring, a five-person Los Angeles gang that burgled the homes of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom in 2008 and 2009, when most of its members were teenagers.

Those involved and their crimes later inspired the 2013 film starring Emma Watson, The Bling Ring.