Suspected Russian Spy Ship Monitored by Coast Guard Near Hawaii

The Russian vessel, "believed to be an intelligence gathering ship," was spotted off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, the Coast Guard said

By
Published on January 20, 2023 03:13 PM
This image made from a video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific and dated January 2023 shows a Russian surveillance ship patrolling off the coast of Hawaii. While the appearance of a Russian surveillance ship along the U.S. coastline is not unusual, this one has attracted more attention because of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and veiled threats to employ nuclear weapons US Russia Spy Ship, At Sea - 19 Jan 2023
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

A suspected Russian spy ship is being monitored in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a release this week.

The Russian vessel, "believed to be an intelligence gathering ship," was spotted off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, in what is known as the U.S. economic exclusive zone, the agency said.

According to the Coast Guard, "foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone (EEZ)," and "as per customary international laws, foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen's area of response."

This image made from a video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific and dated January 2023 shows a Russian surveillance ship patrolling off the coast of Hawaii. While the appearance of a Russian surveillance ship along the U.S. coastline is not unusual, this one has attracted more attention because of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and veiled threats to employ nuclear weapons US Russia Spy Ship, At Sea - 19 Jan 2023
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The vessel's spotting comes amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, which began last February.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh noted the "precarious timing" of the spotting of the ship.

"I can't speak to why the Russians are are sailing this ship right now," Singh said. "It's kind of precarious timing. But I would say that the Coast Guard is monitoring this Russian vessel that we believe is an intelligence-gathering vessel but is operating in international and open waters."

Singh continued: "We haven't seen any unsafe or unprofessional behavior, and we expect that the Russians will operate within the region in accordance with international law."

The Coast Guard says it is coordinating with the Department of Defense to provide updates on the movements of the vessel.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring the Russian vessel operating in the vicinity of Hawaii," Cmdr. Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs, said in the Coast Guard's release. "As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities.The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ordered by President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Putin has claimed he was only conducting a "special military operation" for so-called "peacekeeping" in the neighboring country and that his aim was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine — part of a broad messaging campaign that has been effective among some in Russia.

Related Articles
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at the "Hillary" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images); Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Judge Fines Donald Trump Nearly $1M for 'Frivolous' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
US President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom walk to deliver remarks after looking at storm damage, and speaking to those affected in Seacliff, California, on January 19, 2023.
President Joe Biden Tours Area Devastated in Calif. Storms as Death Toll Rises to 21
Nancy Pelosi is pictured with her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Capitol Hill on January 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. Under the cloud of a partial federal government shutdown, Pelosi reclaimed her former title as speaker and her fellow Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the second time in eight years
Nancy Pelosi Says 'It's Gonna Take a Little While' for Husband Paul to Fully Recover from Hammer Attack
monica lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary of Bill Clinton Affair: 'One's Taste in Partners Gets Better'
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Biden Expected to Announce 2024 Campaign After State of the Union Address Next Month
Hillary Clinton, Jacinda Arden
Hillary Clinton Says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Showed the World 'a New Model of Powerful Leadership'
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos' Mother Wasn't in New York — or the United States — on 9/11, as Lawmaker Claimed
Chasten Buttigieg and husband United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg pose backstage at "Into The Woods" on Broadway at The St. James Theater on October 22, 2022 in New York City.
Pete Buttigieg Honored by Husband Chasten on His 41st Birthday: 'So Lucky to Be Loved by You'
Greg Steube
Congressman Greg Steube Is 'Making Progress' After Falling 25 Feet from Ladder
President Joe Biden places a carry-out order for his lunch with the Vice President at local restaurant “Ghost Burger” while recording a video about the importance of supporting small businesses, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Oval Office.
President Joe Biden Calls Burger Joint for Takeout: 'I Got a Little Star-Struck'
ben savage
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Planning a Run for Congress
Greg Steube
Rep. Greg Steube Hospitalized with 'Several Injuries' After Falling from Ladder: 'Please Pray'
NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation at the War Memorial Centre on January 19, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Resigns in Shocking Announcement
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
Veteran Alleges George Santos Scammed Him Out of $3K Meant for Dog's Cancer Treatment — Santos Denies It
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.
Herschel Walker Staffer Who Accused GOP Chairman of Groping Him Files Suit Alleging Battery, Defamation
Firemen roll up hoses in front of debris as emergency service workers respond at the site of a helicopter crash on January 18, 2023 in Brovary, Ukraine. Eighteen people have been killed, including Ukraine's interior affairs minister Denys Monastyrsky along with eight other helicopter passengers, after they crashed near a nursery in a Kyiv suburb.
At Least 14 People Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv, Including Ukrainian Cabinet Minister