Susan Sarandon Seemingly Swipes at Elizabeth Warren While Campaigning for Bernie Sanders

Susan Sarandon is a Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter through and through — and sometimes takes jabs at his political rivals, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During a Sanders presidential campaign event in Iowa on Monday, the Bull Durham star, 72, seemingly snuck in a subtle dig at Warren with a reference to the Massachusetts politician’s long-ago time as a registered Republican.

“[Sanders] is not someone who used to be Republican,” Sarandon said. “He is not someone who used to take money, or still takes money, from Wall Street. He is the real deal.”

She did not name names, though it was apparently a swipe at Warren, 70, a leading progressive also running for president who was a registered Republican until her late 40s. Sanders is himself a longtime independent who has drawn scrutiny for his choice to run with the Democrats only during election years.

Though she’s been an ardent Sanders supporter, Sarandon did have kind things to say about Warren in a tweet from 2016 that read, “I want a woman to be Pres. The RIGHT woman. Looking at you @SenWarren.”

(A representative for Sarandon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

I want a woman to be Pres. The RIGHT woman. Looking at you @SenWarren. 😁 https://t.co/GQ9ku7CLjs — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 29, 2016

The Oscar-winning actress recently defended Sanders, 77, in a tweet to Debra Messing, after Messing called her out for saying in 2016 that a Donald Trump presidency would “bring the revolution immediately.” (Sarandon supported Sanders in 2016 and expressed reluctance in voting for Clinton against Trump.)

After Messing sarcastically asked Sarandon how she was “liking the revolution,” Sarandon replied: “Happy so many ideas labeled impossible/radical in 2016 like Medicare 4 All, fighting climate change, $15 min wage & tuition free college are now mainstream & supported by majority. Racial, economic & social injustice must be addressed with systemic change.”

Both Sanders, a senator from Vermont, and Warren support “Medicare for all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and the elimination of student debt — all leading progressive policies.

Though the two have been “friends for a long, long time,” according to Warren, tensions have flared as the race to the Democratic National Convention continues, with Sanders staffers criticizing Warren for not participating in a Fox News town hall and for publicly taking a DNA test after Trump repeatedly referred to her as “Pocahontas,” according to Politico.

Meanwhile, Warren explained her history as a Republican to The Daily Beast in 2017.

“I was a Republican because I thought that those were the people who best supported markets,” she said. “I think that is not true anymore. I was a Republican at a time when I felt like there was a problem that the markets were under a lot more strain. It worried me whether or not the government played too activist a role.”

Warren switched her affiliation in her late 40s and did not run for office until she was in her 60s.