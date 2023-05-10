Susan Sarandon Arrested at N.Y. Capitol While Demanding Lawmakers Support Minimum Wage for Restaurant Workers

The star and activist has pledged support to a variety of political causes over the years

By
Published on May 10, 2023 01:51 PM
Susan Sarandon Arrested at NY Capitol During Protest
Photo: John Nacion/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon was arrested at the New York state Capitol in Albany on Monday after she protested in support of fair wages for restaurant workers.

The Oscar winner and political activist, 76, was among eight people — including former New York lieutenant governor candidate Ana Maria Archila — who were taken into custody, Spectrum News 1 Albany reported.

Sarandon and the others were booked, issued appearance tickets and released, according to WNYT-TV

The Thelma & Louise actress went to Albany to push for legislation that would increase the minimum wage of tipped restaurant workers, according to Politico NY.

New York leaders are set to increase the state's minimum wage to $17 an hour, but nonprofit One Fair Wage says tipped workers are excluded from the legislation.

Susan Sarandon Arrested at NY Capitol During Protest
Derek French/Shutterstock

When a similar wage increase happened in 2016, workers suffered a 25% decline in income, per Politico.

Sarandon's activism is nothing new. The actress has pledged support to a number of political causes over the years.

Just last week, she marched in support of writers in New York during the writers' strike.

In 2018, she was arrested while protesting Donald Trump's immigration policy in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

During the protest, which was organized by the Women's March and the Center for Popular Democracy, Sarandon joined hundreds of women to demand that all migrant families separated by Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy be reunited.

The protest culminated in a sit-in at the Hart Senate Office building, during which many of the protesters wrapped themselves in foil blankets, reminiscent of the silver blankets migrant children have been seen with in photos taken from detention centers.

