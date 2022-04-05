Sen. Susan Collins Laughs Off Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Pro-Pedophile' Claim: 'Ludicrous and Typical'
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is literally laughing off a baseless tweet by controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
After Collins and two other Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah — said they will vote to confirm President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Greene called those same lawmakers "pro-pedophile" on Twitter on Monday.
She appeared to be referencing broader GOP criticisms of Jackson's record in handing down prison sentences.
"Frankly, this is what we've come to expect from her," Collins said on Tuesday in response, according to an Insider reporter who added that the she laughed when the question was asked. "So it doesn't trouble me. It's obviously ludicrous and typical."
RELATED: Hundreds of QAnon Believers Gather in Dallas to Greet JFK Jr. ... Who Has Been Dead Since 1999
Jackson's record on sentencing in child pornography cases was repeatedly questioned by Republican senators during the Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings last month.
The suggestion that Jackson was unusually lenient in cases involving child porn has been called misleading, typical of other federal judges and lacking context by experts and fact-checkers.
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the first to deploy the line of questioning during the hearings. Others, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, followed suit in some of the tenser moments of the proceedings.
Greene — with a history of headline-making behavior on social media — has spoken positively before about QAnon, an evolving collection of conspiracies centering on an outlandish claim that government, media and financial elites are cannibalistic, Satan-worshiping pedophiles.
RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Locked Out of Twitter Account for 'Misleading' COVID-19 Vaccine Claims
She later expressed regret for her support of QAnon and said she was "allowed to believe things that weren't true."Some critics see the line of questioning Jackson faced about child pornography and mentions of pedophiles in the government as ways to subtly engage with followers of QAnon.
Republicans, however, maintain they were thoroughly vetting a judge who is expected to serve on the Supreme Court for life.